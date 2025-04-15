Rinki Singh aims to promote clean and effective supplements within the athlete community. The 27-year-old cricketer has also been made the brand ambassador of BeastLife.

Rinku Singh, a KKR star, has made a whopping investment of Rs 1.9 crore in a sports nutrition startup called Beast Life, reports suggest. The 27-year-old cricketer has also been made the brand ambassador of BeastLife. The brand was co-founded by popular YouTuber and fitness influencer Gaurav Taneja. Now, Singh's investment has put the brand value of the company at Rs 120 crore. Singh aims to promote clean and effective supplements within the athlete community. Established in 2024, BeastLife is an Indian fitness brand that operates as an online platform selling sports nutrition and bodybuilding supplements.

On the professional front, Rinku was retained for Rs 13 crore by Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Rinku has often grabbed the headlines with his batting and personal life. Last year, he acquired a lavish bungalow for Rs 3.5 crore in the Golden Estate in Ozone City in Uttar Pradesh Aligarh, his home town.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Taneja said, "Rinku embodies everything BeastLife stands for - discipline, performance and authenticity. With Rinku joining the BeastLife family, we’re reinforcing our commitment to building a brand that India’s fitness community can truly trust." Raj Gupta, who is also a co-founder, said the Indian cricketer's initiative is a massive upgrade for their brand and what it stands for. "Rinku's belief in BeastLife goes beyond just a partnership. He aligns with what we're building and wants to help shape the future of fitness in India. His support is a huge validation of our purpose." Reports suggest that the brand's equity split includes Gaurav Taneja holding a 40 per cent stake, Raj Gupta holding per cent, and Varun Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, holding per cent, and 15 per cent ESOP.

