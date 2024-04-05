Twitter
Business

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer invests big in healthtech startup, Rs 100000000 raised from…

Founded in 2022, Curelo connects patients with diagnostic labs, offering at-home blood sample collection and timely reports.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 06:38 AM IST

Homegrown healthtech startup Curelo on Thursday said that it secured a significant boost with a strategic investment from Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer.

The entire round consists of Rs 10 crore, where apart from Iyer, the startup got investments from IIMA Ventures, renowned industry experts like Tarun Katial (Founder of Zee 5) and family offices in the US.

“We are delighted to welcome Shreyas Iyer as an investor in Curelo. This collaboration positions us as a trusted brand with accelerated growth and reinforces our commitment to serving the evolving needs of our users,” Dr Arpit Jayswal, Curelo’s Founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Founded in 2022, Curelo connects patients with diagnostic labs, offering at-home blood sample collection and timely reports.

“I firmly believe that health and fitness should constitute a key part in everyone’s daily routine which resonates with Curelo’s commitment to provide accessible and efficient services,” Iyer said.

“They have an innovative and customer-friendly approach to diagnostics and healthcare,” he added.

Further, the company said that the recent round of investment from IIMA Ventures, Iyer and industry experts marks a significant milestone for Curelo, positioning the platform to continue its growth trajectory in the highly competitive Indian healthcare market.

The funds will be instrumental in further expanding Curelo’s footprint, standardising unorganised labs, and achieving exponential growth in acquiring 300 per cent more patients in the coming year, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

