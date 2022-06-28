Kia Seltos SUV gets stuck on massive speed breaker in Bhopal, image goes viral

Kia Seltos stuck in Bhopal

Kia Seltos is one of the most selling compact SUVs in India. Since its launch, the car has been a popular choice among car enthusiasts for its practicality and the price it is offered in. But this time around, the compact SUV is trending all over social media platforms due to a speed breaker in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. According to an image shared by Kia Seltos users on Twitter, the compact SUV got stuck on a speed breaker. Although the car gets a good ground clearance of 190mm, it apparently was not enough for the massive speed breaker on the Indian street.

Abhishek Sharma, the owner of the Seltos, shared the image of the stuck SUV on Twitter and sarcastically called the whole situation ‘Masterpiece’. He also took a dig at the engineer and administration for the poorly designed speed breaker. ““A big salute to the excellent engineer who made this speed breaker. Cars often get stuck on this but the administration in mum.” Abhishek wrote in his Twitter post.

The images of the stuck Kia Seltos were also shared by other Twitter users to make the administration accountable for the whole situation. Sharma revealed that he was stuck in the situation for several hours and after numerous attempts, he was only left with the option to tow out the SUV.

Speed bumps or speed breakers play an essential role in the city's infrastructure to keep the drivers under speed limit and also to ensure the safety of citizens in residential areas. However, poorly designed speed bumps can be a serious threat for people on the road.