Khanna Gems undergoes a revolutionary revamp

Khanna Gems, the world's most reputable gemstones company, has undergone a complete transformation in a year. Its official website www.khannagems.com was redesigned to provide more information and ease of use to the public. In addition to improved user interface and experience, the new website now offers expanded payment options, LIVE order tracking, and other enhancements.

The organisation has focused on two aspects: availability and modernity. The company has recently opened its 19th facility. The company announced the establishment of a new store in Auckland, New Zealand, in October confirming its global development intentions.

Pankaj Khanna, founder and chairman of Khanna Gems, stated that "our goal and approach is to ensure that our customers receive hassle-free, safe, and uninterrupted service both online and offline."

"We've changed our ways to make buying gemstones online and in store more enjoyable for our customers. Our expansion strategies have been extremely successful, leading in rapid growth throughout India and the rest of the world. Our website has been enhanced to make it more user-friendly and flexible for our clients ", said Aaradhya Khanna, CEO of Khanna Gems.

Khanna Gems is believed to be expanding its branch network around the country, with a mix of regular and luxury stores to satisfy a varied spectrum of customers. Gem Selections, a Khanna Gems subsidiary, will soon become the parent company. Khanna Gems appears to be attempting to horizontally merge 12 companies under the Khanna Gems umbrella brand in order to boost efficiency and revenues.

The organisation has also employed a marketing team to produce relevant content on topics like gemstones and astrology. This team has worked hard to create images, articles, and videos to share this knowledge. Their social media pages, latest news updates, and YouTube channel have most of these items. As seen by the reach and view data, this attempt to raise public awareness of phoney gemstones offered as natural, untreated gemstones was favourably welcomed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global constraints, Khanna Gems has made an attempt to give us online puja options. Since the outbreak, public puja practises have been met with skepticism. Online pujas were created to enable devotees who wanted to participate without jeopardising their health or social standing. With the help of this service, people from all over the world could attend these festivities from the comfort of their own homes.Pandits performed Pujas at sacred and important locations around India. After the puja, sacred idols and holy items were safely packaged and dispersed worldwide.

Finally, the organisation has developed an online gemstone recommendation service for prospective purchasers. Unlike software-generated advice, the company has employed certified astrologers to provide this service.

