KFC, Pizza Hut operators join hands to compete with McDonald's, Domino's in Rs 84825166424 deal; Know how merger will impact fast-food industry

The full integration of Devyani International and Sapphire Foods is expected to be completed within 15 to 18 months from the effective date of the merger, April 1, 2026, according to reports.

India's KFC and Pizza Hut operators, Sapphire Foods India Ltd. and Devyani International Ltd., are merging in a USD934 million deal backed by Yum! Brands Inc. The share-swap agreement will see Devyani International issue 177 shares for every 100 shares of Sapphire Foods, creating a fast-food giant with over 3,000 outlets across India and overseas. This development aims to improve operational efficiency, strengthen profitability, and enhance competitiveness in the Indian market.

With Yum! With the brands' approval, the merger is expected to be completed within 12-15 months, subject to regulatory approvals. The merger is expected to generate annual synergies of Rs 210-225 crore from the second full year of operations, primarily driven by lower royalty costs and reduced corporate overheads, according to reports. The combined entity will compete with Domino's Pizza operator Jubilant Foodworks and McDonald's operator Westlife Foodworld.



How will it impact the fast-food market?

According to Ravi Jaipuria, non-executive chairman of Devyani International, the merger will enable the company to achieve economies of scale, leverage a unified technology platform, and strengthen its supply chain. He said, it will unlock sustained value creation and long-term growth for all stakeholders. The full integration of Devyani International and Sapphire Foods is expected to be completed within 15 to 18 months from the effective date of the merger, April 1, 2026, according to reports.

JM Financial analysts, led by Gaurav Jogani, estimated the combined equity valuation of Devyani International and Sapphire Foods at Rs 38,700 crore, indicating a potential upside of around 45% over their current combined market capitalization of Rs 26,600 crore. The merger will see economies of scale, unify technology platforms, and enhance supply chain efficiency. It will focus on expanding KFC's reach, revitalizing Pizza Hut, and scaling up Devyani's emerging brands. With this consolidation, Devyani International will hold exclusive franchise rights for KFC and Pizza Hut across India, adding Sapphire's international presence in Sri Lanka, as per reports.