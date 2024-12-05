These deadlines cover a range of areas, including income tax obligations, special fixed deposit offers, Aadhaar updates, and changes in credit card rules.

2024 has been an overall balanced year with the Stock Market and Nifty witnessing both upward and downward trends. As this year draws to an end, it is crucial to meet certain financial deadlines. Failing to meet them could result in penalties or financial losses. These deadlines cover a range of areas, including income tax obligations, special fixed deposit offers, Aadhaar updates, and changes in credit card rules.

1. Advance Tax Deadline: December 15, 2024

For taxpayers not under the presumptive taxation scheme, advance tax payments are due as follows:

• By 15th June, 2024: 15% of the advance tax liability

• By 15 September 2024: 45% of the advance tax liability

• By 15 December 2024: 75% of the advance tax liability

• By 15 March 2025: 100% of the advance tax liability

2. Belated Income Tax Return: File by December 31, 2024

In case of a circumstance, where you have missed filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) by the due date, you may still fill a belated return until December 31, 2024, for the assessment year 2024-25. Ensure that the same is done to avoid any further complications or penalties.

3. Free Aadhaar Updates: Deadline on December 14, 2024

Aadhaar card holders who may wish to update their demographic details may still do so free of cost via the myAadhaar portal until December 14, 2024. After this deadline, a fee would be incurred for updates in offline centres.

4. Special FDs: Invest Before December 31, 2024

IDBI Bank’s Utsav FDs: This scheme offers attractive returns on special tenures like 300, 375, 444, and 700 days.

Punjab & Sind Bank FDs: Offer multiple special fixed deposit schemes with varying tenures.

These special schemes welcome investments by December 31, 2024.

5. Axis Bank Credit Card Changes: Effective December 20, 2024

Axis Bank is implementing updates to its credit card terms and conditions, effective from December 20, 2024, including:

Interest Charges: Rates have been revised for the Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card, which will now be 3.75% per month, up from 3.6% per month.