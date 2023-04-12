Keshub Mahindra, India's oldest billionaire and former Mahindra Group chairman, passes away

Keshub Mahindra, chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, passed away on Wednesday (April 12). He was 99. It is to be noted that Keshub Mahindra was India's oldest billionaire.

“The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to mtgs with him and inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti,” tweeted Pawan Goenka, Chairman of INSPACe.

Keshub Mahindra had a net worth of USD 1.2 billion, according to Forbes. Keshub Mahindra retired from his position as Chairman, Mahindra Group, on August 9, 2012 and named his nephew Anand Mahindra as his successor.

Keshub Mahindra led Mahindra Group for 48 years and during his reign as the chairman, the Mahindra Group expanded from being an automobile manufacturer to several other segments, including IT and real estate.

Keshub Mahindra was largely responsible for forging business alliances with global companies like Willys Corporation, Mitsubishi, International Harvester, United Technologies, British Telecom and others.

Keshub Mahindra completed his graduation from Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, USA. He joined Mahindr Group in 1947 and became the Chairman in 1963.

He has also served on several Boards and Councils in both the private and public domain, including SAIL, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, and others.