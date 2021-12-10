Keshav Krishnan guides beginners to grow via Affiliate Marketing & Niche Sites

As a marketing scheme, affiliate marketing involves hiring and leveraging third-party partners or publishers to generate more leads for the businesses. In the modern digital era, this marketing tactic has become a billion-dollar industry riding on digital marketing, SEO, and analytics. Keshav Krishnan is an experienced digital marketer who helps budding bloggers to become affiliate marketing experts and build niche websites through his website Nichride.com.

Brands like Amazon have popularized affiliate marketing through their Affiliate Marketing Programme wherein bloggers or influencers receive advertisement fees every time a purchase is made using their affiliate link. Today, the global affiliate marketing industry is worth more than $12 billion and affiliate marketing spending is bound to grow by 10% in the next few years. With such a lucrative growth opportunity on the horizon, Keshav strives for encouraging the youth to make money through their websites.

Keshav has been working in the digital marketing sector for more than 5.5 years making him an individual with unmatched marketing knowledge and skills. As an accomplished leader, he is now focused on assisting others in decoding the concepts of affiliate marketing and niche websites. In a time when e-commerce has become an integral part of people’s lives, every e-commerce merchant is ready to invest in affiliates who will be able to widen their audience base. The affiliates deploy innovative marketing tools like banner ads, social media ads, text ads, and links to redirect the visitors to the e-commerce platforms. Keshav and Nicheride.com have come up with some of the best affiliate marketing programmes so that bloggers and marketers could enjoy passive income flow. Nicheride.com is home to some of the best pet affiliate programmes and dog affiliate programmes, two of the massive marketplace for affiliate marketers.

Many beginner affiliate marketers fail to understand the role that niche websites play in the entire pay-per-performance marketing model. A strategically built niche website can increase your income from affiliate marketing multifold through targeting a narrower group of audience. Keshav, riding on his superior SEO and keyword research skills, does not only build less competitive niche websites but also shares his knowledge with others enabling them to reap benefits out of the niche websites. A site built around a specific topic and publishing informative content will only bring an affiliate marketer closer to the end of the purchasing funnel providing a greater chance of converting visitors into buyers.

Keshav, an SEO executive, blogger, and marketer, is on a mission to make young bloggers aware of the potential of affiliate marketing and niche websites in generating passive income. As a part of his mission, publishes website income reports and complete guidelines for building a website in his YouTube channel attesting to his credibility as a marketer and niche website developer. He has an extensive range of skills under his belt which includes Niche Site, SEO, SEO Copywriting, SEO Blogging, Affiliate Marketing, PPC, Google, Google Analytics, Google Adwords, Press Releases, Online Advertising, and Email List Building, Keyword Research, Organic Reach, Conversion Optimization are his areas of command. Starting from a humble background, his portfolio of websites now generates an income of thousands of dollars every month. So, if you are an aspiring blogger trying to sharpen and monetize your marketing skills, Keshav’s Nicheride.com is the best place to start from.

Disclaimer: This is a Featured Article