Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

Meet school dropout who earned Rs 24 crore rev selling shoes, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar are his...

Ameesha Patel hints at rejecting Gadar 3, says fans wished to see more of Tara-Sakina in Gadar 2

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

Indian cricketers who are vegetarians

8 Symptoms of jaundice

Babur to Aurangzeb: Most powerful Mughal Emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

Super hit Bollywood films that were banned outside India

Business

Keep strict vigil on monsoon: Agriculture Minister to officials

The minister also stressed on the need to strengthen field institutions and coordination with state governments for expanding out-reach and extension to farmers.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 07:17 AM IST

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Saturday asked the ministry officials to keep a strict vigil on the monsoon and drought conditions in the coming agriculture season.

The minister also stressed on the need to strengthen field institutions and coordination with state governments for expanding out-reach and extension to farmers.

After taking charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Tomar held a review meeting with senior officers of Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare at Krishi Bhawan.

Ministers of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary were also present in the meeting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a statement.

While addressing the officials, Tomar reminded them of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doubling farmers income by 2022 and urged the officials to orient their work and focus to realise this goal.

The minister emphasised on strengthening and fast-tracking of e-NAM to facilitate agricultural trading.

He said acting on poll promises the Modi government in its first Cabinet meeting approved an extension of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, income support scheme to all farmers and also cleared a pension scheme - PM Kisan Pension Yojana - for agriculturists.

The minister asked the officials to make a lasting contribution with integrity, team spirit and focussed approach in their respective fields for the growth of agricultural production and welfare of farmers.

In their address both Rupala and Choudhary emphasised on the vision of the Prime Minister for doubling farmers income by 2022 and urged all the officers to put in their best effort. 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes big announcement after INDIA alliance meeting ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

Sameer Wankhede shares cryptic post, says 'I fear no hell' after Shah Rukh Khan's 'baap-bete' line from Jawan goes viral

G20 Long Weekend: 5 getaway resorts near Delhi for a weekend escape

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE