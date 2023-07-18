Headlines

Meet India's highest-paid woman who earned Rs 1500 crore salary in 10 years with husband, net worth is...

Kavery Kalanithi: The salary of the Marans was Rs 57 crore each in FY 12 and Rs 87.50 crore each in FY 2021.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 07:59 AM IST

Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Kalanithi Maran are two of the highest paid executives in the country. Between 2012 and 2021, they together took home Rs 1470 crore. The pay includes salary and other allowances. Kavery Kalanathi Maran is the highest paid female executive in India.

In FY 2021, Kalanithi Maran took home a whopping Rs 87.50 crore as salary. Kavery Kalanithi took an equal amount. Their daughter Kaviya earned Rs 1.09 crore. Who is Kavery Kalanithi?

The Marans founded the SUN TV network in the early 1990s. Kalanithi Maran is the Executive Chairman. His wife, Kavery Kalanithi, is the Executive Director. The family holds nearly 75 percent in the company. The institutional investors own just 12 percent.

The salary of the Marans was Rs 57 crore each in FY 12 and Rs 87.50 crore each in FY 2021.

The family began with a publishing house business in TamilNadu. In 1993, they launched the Sun TV network in 1993. The network boasts of 33 channels. They own other businesses as well.

Kaveri Kalanithi was born in Coorg. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Madras, Chennai.

She is deeply involved in the functioning of the channels and the company.

She is the daughter of Jammada A. Belliappa (Bolli) and Neena. She hails from Coorg's Kaikery. They got married in 1991.

Kalanithi Maran is the son of Former Union Minister of Commerce, Murasoli.

