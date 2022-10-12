Karwa Chauth 2022: From mangalsutra to diamond rings, check out best offers by leading jewellery brands

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Millions of married women across India celebrate the important festival of Karva Chauth with much joy and excitement. For their husband's long life, happiness, and success, wives observe nirjala vrat on this day. According to the Hindu calendar, Karva Chauth is observed annually on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, which will be marked on October 13th, this year.

While married ladies observe a one-day fast for their spouses, husbands can show their appreciation by gifting their wives attractive gifts. If you're confused and unsure of what to get your wife, check out the deals offered by Indian jewellery brands like Tanishq, P C Jewellers, and CaratLane.

Great discounts on gold and diamond jewellery items

Tanshiq offers discounts on the manufacturing costs of gold items as well as up to 20% off diamond jewellery items. Get a flat 20% discount plus up to 10% off when you purchase your Manglasutra and 14k rose gold bracelet respectively. Get fantastic discounts on everything this Karva Chauth, from rings to pendants.

PC Jeweller is discounting its diamond Manglasutra by up to 20%. Instead of costing Rs 41,962, the Manglasutra bracelet with evil eye diamond is now available for Rs 33,570. With incredible discounts, you can purchase a diamond Manglasutra with 14 KT gold for under Rs 20,000.

As part of its festive sale offer, CaratLane is giving customers 15% off of diamond jewellery goods. There are numerous options, including rings, bracelets, and Manglasutra. Instead of costing Rs 32,109, the 18 KT gold and diamond Manglasutra bracelet is now available for Rs 27,293. On the other hand, CaratLane is offering up to 20% discount during this holiday offer sale if you want to gift something made of silver.