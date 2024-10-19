The festival of Karva Chauth is centuries old, and many parts of the country celebrate it. It is a festival that married Hindu women observe through a fast, praying to God to have her husband live long.

The Karva Chauth festival is set to be observed tomorrow. It is expected to generate business worth Rs 22,000 crore across India, an increase of more than Rs 7,000 crore from last year's Rs 15,000 crore business. It marks the increasing economic impact, besides its cultural and religious relevance.

Member of Parliament from Delhi's Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal said the coinciding aspects of Karva Chauth 2022 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vocal for Local" that encourages the usage of home-made things. Ahead of the festival, the markets around the country witnessed some hectic consumer activity with people buying jewelry, ethnic wear, cosmetics, and puja items. Red glass bangles, anklets, toe rings, lockets, and elaborately designed Karva thalis are the popular among these. As interestingly, silver Karvas debuted the market this year and might be in great demand.

As for Delhi alone, sales are likely to touch about Rs 4,000 crore, which may well break all previous records. And it isn't just a picture of women prepping for the fast but also reflects rising male participation in the festival. Even Mehendi - or henna application - has become very popular with artists setting up stalls at prominent venues such as Connaught Place's Hanuman Temple in Delhi.

The economic impact of Karva Chauth goes beyond immediate retail sales and suggests early signs for the November wedding season. Several consumers are already placing orders for gold jewelry. Of course, Mr Khandelwal felt that there had been a cultural shift as well: "I have had many males observe the fast along with their wives. It indicates that the dynamics of marital relationships in India are shifting.".