Karnataka farmer earns Rs 50 lakh in just 45 days by selling tomatoes; know his story

Bhimu Bavsingh Lamani made a total income of 50 lakh in 45 days after tomato prices soared throughout the state.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

The increase in tomato prices has left the average person's wallet empty. Even though prices have changed, they have not returned to normal. Due to a continuing shortage in producer states, the retail price of tomatoes is predicted to rise to an all-time high of more than Rs 200 per kilo, according to ToI. 

A farmer in the Vijayapura district of Karnataka became very wealthy by selling tomatoes. The Hindustan Times reported that Bhimu Bavsingh Lamani made a total income of Rs 50 lakh in 45 days after tomato prices soared throughout the state. On his four acres of dry land, the farmer grew tomatoes this season, and he estimated that if the current price held for another three weeks, he might make an additional Rs 50 lakh rupees in profit.

The farmer, 40, had previously grown crops like maize, grapes, and sugarcane and suffered losses. However, Lamani claimed that he had grown the crop and in just 45 days, he made a net profit of Rs 50 lakh due to the sudden increase in demand for tomatoes.

Lamani claimed in the past that he only received returns of up to 1 lakh rupees during periodic harvests, but now that he is cultivating tomatoes, he is receiving thousands of rupees each day. Lamani claimed that by selling tomatoes, other farmers were making money. By delivering up to 150 trays of tomatoes to the Agriculture Produce Marketing Corporation in Vijayapur, he made profits in the lakhs.

His profit on a tray of 25 kg of tomatoes has increased from between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 to between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000. Each farm worker receives a daily wage of Rs 400 rupees while working with Lamani's wife Kamala to cultivate only tomatoes.

The Belagavi, Bagalkot, and Chikkodi belt in Kittur, Karnataka, is popular for its dry agricultural land and dry spell. An official explained to Hindustan Times that farmers in these areas are now choosing to grow tomatoes due to the land conditions and short harvesting time.

When will prices decrease?

Customers in north India typically rely on goods from hill states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to fulfil their needs between May and August. Prices typically increase during this time due to the scarcity of supplies. Extreme rains that started on July 8 in north India, however, harmed the crop and disrupted supply points this month.

Over the past few months, the crop in these areas was also harmed by unusually high temperatures and rain. In addition, farmers didn't take as much care of their crops to prevent pest infestations or add nutrients for higher yields as prices dropped. According to ToI, traders estimated that costs would likely stay high for the duration of the month and could possibly only begin to decline in the beginning week of September when more supply is anticipated from Maharashtra.

