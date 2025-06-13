Reportedly, Sunjay Kapur was the 2703rd wealthiest individual in the world, with his publicly listed company valued at Rs 40000 crore. According to media reports, Sunjay Kapur had a net worth of $1.18 billion (over Rs 10000 crore).

Indian automotive industry leader Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar and Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, tragically died on Thursday at 53 after suffering a fatal heart attack. Sunjay Kapur grabbed more headlines for his personal life and the controversies around it but he was also an accomplished businessman who strived for excellence. Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar), which is an automotive component manufacturing business. Sunjay Kapur has also been the former president of ACMA and was a trustee of The Doon School.

Talking about his business, founded in 1995, Sona Comstar is a leading automotive technology firm based in Gurugram. Their business model was based on advanced automotive technology, such as electric vehicles (EVs), powertrains, and gear systems. Reportedly, Sunjay Kapur was the 2703rd wealthiest individual in the world, with his publicly listed company valued at Rs 40000 crore.

According to media reports, Sunjay Kapur had a net worth of $1.18 billion (over Rs 10000 crore). Sunjay Kapur also owned premium properties in India and abroad, including London, Delhi, and Mumbai, and had investments in tech and manufacturing startups.

Sunjay Kapur's ex-wife Karisma Kapoor's net worth is estimated to be around $12–15 million USD i.e., Rs 100–120 crores. In comparison, Sunjay Kapur's wealth was about 80–100 times more than Karisma Kapoor's.

Before marrying Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur was married to designer Nandita Mahtani. After his divorce from Karisma Kapoor in 2016, Sunjay Kapur then tied the knot for the third time with his longtime partner, Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias Kapur, and also co-parented Priya Sachdev’s daughter, Safira Chatwal, from her previous marriage.

