According to Forbes, Sunjay Kapur's net worth, at the time of his death, was a whopping $1.2 billion (Rs 10,300 crore). He was the 2703rd wealthiest individual in the world, with his publicly listed company valued at Rs 40000 crore.

Indian automotive industry leader and Chairman of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur, breathed his last on Thursday. He was 53. Confirming his demise, Suhel Seth told ANI that Sunjay Kapur, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in the UK. Sunjay Kapur was a prominent name in business circles, but he gained considerable recognition after his marriage to Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

After the separation, Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev.

Apart from his personal life, Sunjay Kapur was also an accomplished businessman. Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar), which is an automotive component manufacturing business. Sunjay Kapur has also been the former president of ACMA and was a trustee of The Doon School.

According to Forbes, Sunjay Kapur's net worth, at the time of his death, was a whopping $1.2 billion (Rs 10,300 crore). He was the 2703rd wealthiest individual in the world, with his publicly listed company valued at Rs 40000 crore.

Sona Comstar was founded by Sunjay Kapur's father, Surinder Kapur, in 1997. After he died in 2015, Sunjay Kapur took over as the Managing Director. Sona Comstar is a leading automotive technology firm based in Gurugram.

Before marrying Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur was married to designer Nandita Mahtani. In 2017, after his divorce from Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur tied the knot for the third time with his longtime partner, Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias Kapur, sometime later.

READ | Meet actress who broke off engagement with star India cricketer for 12 years older actor, did not marry him due to..., her name is..