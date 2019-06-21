Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: L&T completes Medigadda Barrage construction in 24 months

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro said Friday said it has completed construction of Medigadda barrage under Kaleshwaram project in Telangana in just 24 months.

The largest barrage in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project was inaugurated Friday by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the presence of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan.

Besides, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh were also present on the occasion when the Medigadda barrage was opened.

The estimated Rs 80,000 crore project was built on Godavari river, which originates in Maharashtra, flows through Telangana before merging with the sea in Andhra Pradesh.

The project has set several records in terms of use of voluminous material like concrete and steel.

Magnitude of the project can be gauged from from the fact that 1.8 crores cubic meters of earthwork excavation, 18.5 lakh cubic meters of concreting work (equivalent to 7 times that of Dubai's Burj Khalifa), 1.35 lakh MT of steel work (equivalent to more than 15 times used in building Eiffel Tower), 5.5 lakh square meters of formwork and over 25,0000 MT of hydro-mechanical works were used, the company said in a statement.

"L&T Construction, the construction arm of Larsen & Toubro, today announced the completion of the iconic Medigadda Barrage project in just 24 months," the company said.

It said the Medigadda Barrage will be a major part of the vital irrigation infrastructure to lift an estimated 180 TMC of water per year from river Godavari to Sripada Yellampalli Project to provide drinking water, facilitate irrigation and meet industrial needs in 23 districts of Telangana.

The dream project of the Telangana chief minister was executed on a fast track mode, involving a 1.6 km long barrage across the Godavari equipped with 85 gates, piers and associated guide bunds and flood bunds of 18.03 km on either side of the barrage, it said.

"We are extremely proud that we have been able to deliver a project of this magnitude and complexity to international quality and safety standards.

"...the Medigadda Barrage will help convert thousands of hectares into arable, cultivable lands and bring water to thirsty millions in the state of Telangana, he said," L&T CEO & MD S N Subrahmanyan said.

The terrain and conditions were extremely challenging but we were able to deliver as per our client's requirements, said S V Desai, Executive Vice President & Head - Heavy Civil Infrastructure, business vertical of L&T Construction that executed this project.

"Considering the speed of execution, we set quite a few world records in the process: 16,722 cubic meters of concrete poured in a day, 25,584 cubic meters in 72 hours and 1,94,081 cubic meters in a month are all achievements without parallel in the Indian construction industry. We also yoked the enormous benefits of digitalization for the successful execution of this project," he added.

Larsen & Toubro is a multinational company engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 20 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.