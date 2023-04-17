Search icon
Kaivalya Vohra: College dropout who earned Rs 1000 crore at 19; India's youngest billionaire, owns Rs 7300cr company

Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha were living in Dubai when they enrolled in Stanford but the duo decided to return to Mumbai after attending online orientation and launched Zepto.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

Kaivalya Vohra is the youngest billionaire in India.

Kaivalya Vohra, the co-founder of Zepto, was the youngest richest Indian, as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 at 19. Kaivalya Vohra is the Chief Technology Officer of Zepto, while his friend Aadit Palicha is the Chief Executive Officer of the company. Zepto has now become India's fastest-growing e-grocery company.

Kaivalya Vohra was at 1,036th spot in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, with a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore. On the other hand, Aadit Palicha wa slightly ahead of Kaivalya Vohra in the Hurun India Rich list with a net worth of Rs 1,200 crore. Both Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha founded Zepto in 2021 in Mumbai.

The valuation of Zepto doubled to USD 900 million in May 2022 after it received an investment of $200 million from a round led by YC Continuity Fund. In December 2021, Zepto was valued at $570 million.

Who is Kaivalya Vohra?

Born in Bengaluru, Kaivalya Vohra has done his schooling from Bengaluru. Kaivalya Vohra was born on 15 March 2003 in Karnataka. Kaivalya Vohra knows three languages, Hindi, English, and French. Before launching Zepto, Kaivalya Vohra had taken admission at Stanford University for a computer science engineering program but he decided to follow his dream of launching a company and dropped out from Stanford University to launch Zepto with his friend Aadit Palicha.

Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha were living in Dubai when they enrolled in Stanford but the duo decided to return to Mumbai after attending online orientation.

Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit co-founded Kiranakart, an online grocery delivery start-up which promised to deliver groceries within 45 minutes across Mumbai. Later, they co-founded Zepto, which is part of Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited. The company now delivers in Delhi, Chennai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Mumbai.  

Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit have also featured in Forbes magazine's influential '30 under 30' (Asia list) in the e-commerce category.

 

 

