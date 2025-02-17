The government is now focusing on developing 6G technology, which could offer internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps

India is making rapid progress in digital technology and has now set its sights on 6G. Speaking at the ET Now Global Business Summit, 2025, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that India could surpass Japan and Germany to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027. To achieve this, the country needs to strengthen its digital infrastructure.

India has already made history by rolling out 5G services in just 22 months, the fastest deployment in the world. According to reports, 5G covers around 99% of the country. The government is now focusing on developing 6G technology, which could offer internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps—five times faster than the current average of 20 Mbps. Minister Scindia pointed out that a decade ago, India's internet speed was just 1.5 Mbps, highlighting the remarkable progress made in recent years.

The Indian government aims to reach a $5 trillion economy by 2028 and a $6 trillion target by 2030. With a rapidly growing digital sector, India is now the world’s second-largest mobile phone market and the third-largest overall digital market. The country’s digital highway is one of the most advanced globally, unlocking numerous opportunities for growth.

Digital payments have also surged, with over 46% of transactions now being cashless. The total value of digital payments in India has reached Rs 170 lakh crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions India as a "product nation" rather than just a "service nation," pushing for self-reliant technology development.

To support this vision, BSNL is working on indigenous 4G services. The government-owned C-DoT, in collaboration with private firm Tejas Networks, is developing a fully homegrown 4G stack. Within 18 months, India is expected to become the fourth country to achieve this milestone, marking another step towards digital self-sufficiency.