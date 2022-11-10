Search icon
‘Just killed it..’, Elon Musk on scrapping ‘Official’ tag from Twitter for verified accounts

Twitter won't be implementing a "Official" tag that would be used to categorise businesses, big media organisations, content creators and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 07:26 AM IST

Elon Musk’s $8 Twitter blue verification badge was launched along with an “Official” checkmark for selected verified accounts, media publications, etc. Musk said that he has “killed” the feature after rolling out its “Official” label on Twitter. 
 
However, soon after it was introduced, it received negative feedback from a large number of users who objected to the design choice of having two verification marks.
 
The official handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one among a few handles with the new tag. (Also read: Mark Zuckerberg fires 11,000 employees as Meta suffers huge loss; says ‘Sorry’)
 
"Blue check will be the great leveller," Musk added in another tweet. The white checkmark on a blue background, which was previously given to higher-profile accounts through a verification process, will now be given to all Twitter Blue users who pay $7.99 per month for a subscription to Twitter Blue.
 
The social media giant's attempt to clarify the evident misunderstanding this caused was made in response to "Complaint Hotline Operator," Elon Musk said, "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn't."
 
When American YouTuber Marques Brownlee tweeted that the label had vanished, Elon Musk responded, "I just killed it ... Blue check will be the great leveler."
 
 
 
 
Esther Crawford, a Twitter product executive, first described the two-badge system yesterday, indicating that Twitter would give some accounts the "Official" status. The now-defunct "Official" mark was planned to be given to government accounts, commercial businesses, business partners, significant media outlets, publishers, and select prominent celebrities.
 
Although it is unclear whether Twitter will use another system to distinguish between different account categories and provide identity verification, it appears that Musk will not permit such a feature. In response to verified individuals rebranding themselves as Elon Musk, he has threatened to "permanently suspend" any Twitter handles "engaging in impersonation" without a clear parody label. 
