'Junta got offended': BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover reacts to Narayana Murthy's call for 70-hour work week

Ashneer Grover responds to Narayan Murthy's 70-hour work week call, highlighting issues of workplace culture.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover reacted to Infosys founder N.R Narayana Murthy's statement, where Murthy advised Indian youth to work 70 hours a week. Grover expressed that the public may not have taken Murthy's words well, highlighting that work is still often judged based on hours spent at work rather than the results achieved. Grover also pointed out that people tend to feel that the youth's supposed laziness hinders India's development. In a somewhat humorous tone, Grover mentioned that India has plenty of other issues to be passionate about, such as caste, religion, and cricket. He noted that getting worked up over cricket, religion, caste, or language tends to unite people.

While speaking on 3one4 Capital's podcast 'The Record,' Narayana Murthy had expressed concerns about India's work capacity, suggesting that the youth need rigorous training and should work 70 hours a week for the country to compete globally. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal supported Murthy's statement, but Ashneer Grover disagreed with it.