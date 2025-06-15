Infosys will also host an investor and analyst call on July 23 to discuss the Q1 performance and provide an update on business outlook.

Infosys, India's second-largest IT services company, is often in the news due to various reasons. On June 13, the company said it has scheduled a two-day meeting of its board of directors on July 22 and 23, 2025. The meeting is scheduled to consider and approve its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This means the IT firm will announce financial results for the first quarter of FY26 on July 23, 2025, ET reported. Currently, Infosys has a market cap of Rs 6.64 lakh crore.

Infosys will also host an investor and analyst call on July 23 to discuss the Q1 performance and provide an update on business outlook. In a regulatory filing, Infosys said the board will review and take on record the audited consolidated and standalone financial results prepared under Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS), as well as consolidated financials under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

In line with the upcoming earnings announcement, Infosys has closed its trading window for insiders and designated persons from June 16. The window will reopen on July 28, 2025, in accordance with SEBI’s insider trading regulations.

READ | Bad news for India's largest private bank as it loses Rs 47075 crore due to...; market cap declines to Rs...

Q4 FY25

Infosys reported an 11.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,033 crore for the March quarter. It had posted a profit of Rs 7,969 crore in the year-ago period. The company has exceeded its guidance for the full fiscal year. Infosys had raised the 2024-25 fiscal year revenue guidance to 4.5-5%, up from 3.75-4.50%.