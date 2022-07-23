Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

July 2022 Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for three out of remaining eight days, check full list here

As per the rules laid down by the RBI, banks will be closed for the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and will work on remaining Saturdays.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

July 2022 Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for three out of remaining eight days, check full list here
Representational Image

The month of July is about to come to an end. However, of the last eight days, including today, banks will be closed on three days across India owing to weekends and for one more day in Tripura on occasion of a regional holiday. 

As per the rules laid down by the Reserve Bank of India, banks will be closed for the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and will work on remaining Saturdays. So for months which have five Saturdays, lenders will remain functional on first, third and fifth Saturdays. 

As per the list of bank holidays, banks across India will remain closed on July 23 and 24 due to weekend (fourth Saturday and Sunday). Apart from this, on July 31, there is also a weekend leave for a Sunday. The fifth Saturday of the month falls on July 30, which will be working. 

There is a regional holiday on July 26 on the occasion of Ker Puja in Tripura, when banks across the state will be closed.

Several of the bank holidays listed by the RBI are regional and differ from state to state and bank to bank. There were 14 bank holidays in July, 10 of which have been used up. However, some bank holidays are region-specific, like the one mentioned above.

Each year, the RBI fixes bank holidays under three categories -- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The maximum number of holidays are listed under ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. 

Here is the complete list of holidays for the month of July, 2022: 

July 1: Kang (Rathajatra)/ Ratha Yatra — Bhubaneshawar
July 7: Kharchi Puja — Agartala
July 9: ld-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) -- Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram (also the second Saturday of July)
July 11: Eid-ul-Azha -- Srinagar, Jammu 
July 13: Bhanu Jayanti — Gangtok
July 14: Beh Dienkhlam — Shillong
July 16: Harela — Dehradun
July 26: Ker Puja — Agartala

Weekend Holidays

July 3: First Sunday 
July 9: Second Saturday 
July 10: Second Sunday 
July 17: Third Sunday 
July 23: Fourth Saturday 
July 24: Fourth Sunday 
July 31: Fifth Sunday

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ISC Class 12th Result 2022 date, time: Class 12th result likely to be declared TOMORROW at cisce.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.