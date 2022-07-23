July 2022 Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for three out of remaining eight days, check full list here

Representational Image

The month of July is about to come to an end. However, of the last eight days, including today, banks will be closed on three days across India owing to weekends and for one more day in Tripura on occasion of a regional holiday.

As per the rules laid down by the Reserve Bank of India, banks will be closed for the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and will work on remaining Saturdays. So for months which have five Saturdays, lenders will remain functional on first, third and fifth Saturdays.

As per the list of bank holidays, banks across India will remain closed on July 23 and 24 due to weekend (fourth Saturday and Sunday). Apart from this, on July 31, there is also a weekend leave for a Sunday. The fifth Saturday of the month falls on July 30, which will be working.

There is a regional holiday on July 26 on the occasion of Ker Puja in Tripura, when banks across the state will be closed.

Several of the bank holidays listed by the RBI are regional and differ from state to state and bank to bank. There were 14 bank holidays in July, 10 of which have been used up. However, some bank holidays are region-specific, like the one mentioned above.

Each year, the RBI fixes bank holidays under three categories -- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The maximum number of holidays are listed under ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’.

Here is the complete list of holidays for the month of July, 2022:

July 1: Kang (Rathajatra)/ Ratha Yatra — Bhubaneshawar

July 7: Kharchi Puja — Agartala

July 9: ld-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) -- Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram (also the second Saturday of July)

July 11: Eid-ul-Azha -- Srinagar, Jammu

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti — Gangtok

July 14: Beh Dienkhlam — Shillong

July 16: Harela — Dehradun

July 26: Ker Puja — Agartala

Weekend Holidays

July 3: First Sunday

July 9: Second Saturday

July 10: Second Sunday

July 17: Third Sunday

July 23: Fourth Saturday

July 24: Fourth Sunday

July 31: Fifth Sunday