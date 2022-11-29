From school dropout to jewellery tycoon worth Rs 25,036.84 crore, read inspiring story of Joy Alukkas

Joy Alukkas ranks 69th in the Frobes list of richest Indians | Photo: Wikipedia

Joy Alukkas, a school dropout and the son of a jewellery store made it to the 69th rank in Forbes's list of richest Indians in 2022. Joy Alukkas is the chairman of Kerala-based jewellery retail chain Joyalukkas. Born in 1956, Joy is the fourth son of renowned jeweller Varghese Alukkas.

Joy's father opened a small gold and jewellery retail store in Thrissur. Joy took over the business and went on to open his first showroom in Abu Dhabi in 1987. About half a year later, he opened his second showroom in Dubai. Joy opened his first Indian showroom in 2002 in Kottayam, Kerala and renamed the business as 'Joyalukkas'.

Today, Joyalukkas Jewellery is a 140-showroom retail chain spread across 11 countries - 85 showrooms in India and the rest across the Middle East, USA, United Kingdom, Singapore and Malaysia. The group’s India headquarters is in Thrissur, Kerala, and the headquarters for international operations is in Dubai, UAE.

Forbes released the list of 100 richest Indians. According to the Forbes list, the combined wealth of India’s 100 richest grew by $25 billion to touch $800 billion. As per Forbes data, the top 10 richest are worth a cumulative $385 billion.

India's richest person has a net worth of $150 billion while richest woman has a net worth of $16.4 billion. Nine women have made it to the list. The cut-off to be on the list is $1.9 billion.

The wealth grew despite the stock market down marginally from a year ago with the biggest dampener being a weaker rupee, which fell by 10 percent over the same period. Gautam Adani has bagged the top stop followed by Mukesh Ambani who is 2nd on the list.