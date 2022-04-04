Jonathan Diaz merging marketing and technology to help businesses grow their bottom line

JDiaz Business LLC, founded by Jonathan Diaz, is renowned for solving the most challenging marketing issues that businesses face in today's market.

Digital marketing is important for all business owners. According to statistics, online marketing expenditure makes up 46% of the total global ad spend. However, what remains a pressing task for business owners in their operations is reaching and engaging with their target audience effectively.

JDiaz Business LLC, founded by Jonathan Diaz, is renowned for solving the most challenging marketing issues that businesses face in today's market. The company combines and merges marketing and technology to find solutions. For instance, they have recently dived deep into identity resolution, a technology that solves online retargeting issues marketers have been facing for the past two years due to Apple and Facebook updating how they track their users.

According to recent data, digital ad spending is expected to increase globally. US digital ad spending is expected to reach $239.89 billion this year. This will be a 13.6% increase from 2021 when total expenditure was $211.20 billion.

Identity resolution aids in making campaigns more effective and allows companies to retarget their customers more effectively. Identity resolution is set to become the next direct solution once tracking cookies become obsolete due to privacy concerns.

Jonathan possesses great interest in SAAS and is currently developing SocialProspector.io, a linkedin automation software. He has also created Instavio.com (a software similar to Loom), to help businesses close more deals, as well as LinkElite.com which is a bio-link similar to LinkTree with sales tools to help entrepreneurs sell their products. All these advancements are to help you lower a business's ad spend needed per campaign.

JDiaz Business analyzes a business’s website from a marketing perspective in order to understand how many visitors go to their site, as well as what sources and devices they came from. He also gains an understanding of a business’s real goal of their website as this helps them to optimize their website to fulfill its real purpose.

Through Search Engine Optimization (SEO), they also look at keywords tied to a business, what links point to their site, and most importantly, what they can do with the actual website content that will help them gain a better position on the search engine results page.

Pay-per-click (PPC) is another tool JDiaz Business implements to help boost a business’s bottom line, as the paid online campaigns help the business gain more attention in search results.

In today’s business world, it is highly beneficial to have a strong social media presence. JDiaz Business helps their clients choose the most suitable social network for them, develop a custom strategy to reach fans, as well as monitor and maintain a good reputation. They also consider other marketing channels and techniques like email marketing, mobile marketing, and traditional offline channels.

Undoubtedly, technology has dramatically impacted marketers and continues to do so as business and technology evolves further, meaning the challenges marketers face will continue to persist. Therefore in order to stay a step ahead in the game at all times, businesses must learn how to create more immersive and personalized campaigns for their audiences to stay relevant in highly competitive markets.

(Sponsored feature)