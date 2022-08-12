Johnson & Johnson to discontinue talc-based baby powder, over 38,000 cancer lawsuits reported

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson has announced that it will discontinue its talc-based baby powder internationally in 2023 and switch to a baby powder portfolio based on cornstarch. The decision was made after it ceased sales of its popular baby powder in the US and Canada more than two years ago as a result of safety concerns and declining demand. According to a statement from J&J, "as part of a global portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to migrate to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio."

"We continually assess and improve our portfolio to place the company in the best possible position for long-term success. As a result of this change, our product offerings will be made simpler, sustainable innovation will be delivered, and our customers' and consumers' needs as well as changing worldwide trends will be met "the statement added.

As per the company, its baby powder made of cornstarch is already available in many countries. J&J has laid the blame for the approximately 38,000 consumer lawsuits in North America on a number of misinformations. The business has repeatedly refuted the accusations, pointing to several scientific studies and regulatory clearances that demonstrate the items it sells are safe.

"Regarding the security of our cosmetic talc, our stance has not changed. We completely support the decades of independent scientific research conducted by medical professionals from all around the world, which demonstrates that Johnson Baby Powder, which is based on talc, is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer "the company noted. Johnson's Baby Powder has been in the market since 1894.