Johnson & Johnson's talc-based baby powder may get banned globally, here’s why

International healthcare brand Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is witnessing an effort in the UK to force the company to stop the sale of its talc-based baby powder across global. The effort to bring a share holder vote to shelf the product comes amidst concerns of the baby powder’s alleged link to cancer, The Guardian reported.

The product was withdrawn by J&J from the US and Canada markets in 2020. The company had faced a slump in sales in the countries after regulators in the US found a sample of the product to have traces of carcinogenic chrysotile fibres, which is a kind of asbestos.

J&J reportedly faces over 34,000 lawsuits. Many of these are from women who alleged to had used the product and had later been detected with ovarian cancer.

The proposals for the shareholder vote to force stop global sales of the J&J talc-based baby powder was reportedly made by a Tulipshare, an investment platform in London. Tulipshare enables users to pool their shares together, thereby meeting the threshold needed get shareholder votes on resolutions. Ahead of J&J’s annual meeting in April, the proposal was submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Committee (SEC) for verifying eligibility, the news outlet reported.

The cancer claims

World’s softest mineral talc is used in several industries like plastics, pharmaceutical and paper. Talc is also used to treat nappy rash and in personal hygiene. Mined in several countries, talc deposits can sometimes carry asbestos contamination. If they enter the body, the fibres of the mineral have the ability to cause cancer.

Claims that its product is harmful have been rejected by J&J. It had given dip in sales “fuelled by misinformation around the safety of the product” as the reason for pulling the product of shelves in US and Canada.

A spokesperson from J&J, the company stands behind the ingredients it uses in its products, saying that the legal claims had “no valid scientific basis”. He said the company had “a rigorous testing standard in place to ensure our cosmetic talc is safe. Not only is our talc routinely tested to ensure it does not contain asbestos, but our talc has also been tested and confirmed to be asbestos-free by a range of independent laboratories, universities, and global health authorities.”

Lawyers of the company have written to the SEC urging it to not qualify the shareholder resolution as eligible and exclude it from voting. It said that the resolution would impact pending lawsuits including “thousands of personal injury claims alleging that talc causes cancer”, in the US and other countries. including

The company has already lost billions to settlements and costs. The company made a highly controversial move last October when it shifted potential liabilities of the product to a separate entity which then filed bankruptcy.