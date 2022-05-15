Airtel to set up technology centre in Pune, to create hundreds of jobs

Airtel's chief information officer Pradipt Kapoor said the company is enhancing its talent pool

Pune: Airtel will set up a new technology Centre in Pune by the end of this fiscal year to bolster digital services in the Western region. This will be the company's fourth digital technology hub in India to support its strategy to transform into a digital services firm. For this hub, Airtel will hire around 500 digital professionals.

Airtel's chief information officer Pradipt Kapoor said the company is enhancing its talent pool to support its dream of becoming a digital telecommunication company. He said the company chose Pune as it is an IT and tech hub. Setting up its base in Pune will mean it can have access to the talent poll and can undertake cross-industry collaboration.

The company will hire digital engineering professionals. It is hiring professionals for data, machine learning, dev ops, tech ops etc. Airtel currently has technology hubs in Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Noida and employs around 3,000 professionals. It is hiring candidates from premier engineering colleges like IITs, NITs and IIITs.

Over the last few years, as more and more people are subscribing to OTT platforms, Airtel has launched several digital assets like the Airtel Thanks app, Wynk Music app, and the Airtel Xstream, which have over 180 million users.