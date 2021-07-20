Job opportunity! Earn up to Rs 80,000 every month with IRCTC - Know how

If you are looking for additional income, then you can earn it by joining the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC. You can earn up to Rs 80,000 fixed income by becoming an authorised IRCTC ticket booking agent.

IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, handles online ticket booking, catering services, etc. According to a data, 55% of the total reserved tickets in the Indian Railways are booked using the online medium, therefore, it provides a great opportunity to earn up to Rs 80,000 by becoming an authorised IRCTC ticket booking agent.

It may be noted that the authorised IRCTC ticket booking agents are allowed to book all types of tickets (Tatkal, Waiting List, RAC). They get a good commission on each booking and transaction.

Commission for IRCTC authorised booking agent

As an IRCTC agent, you get Rs 20 per PNR in case of non-AC class and Rs 40 per PNR in case of AC class. Additionally, agents also get 1% of the transaction amount for value above Rs 2,000 and 0.75% of the transaction amount for value up to Rs 2,000 as payment gateway charges.

Earning can be up to Rs 80,000

There is no limit on the number of tickets agents can book in a month. So one can book unlimited number of tickets in a month. Agents get a commission on every booking and transaction. An agent can earn a regular income of up to Rs 80,000 per month. Even if the work is slow or slow, on an average, 40-50 thousand rupees can be earned.

Facilities which an authorised IRCTC agent will get

Unlimited ticket booking

Option to book all type of tickets in bulk

Option to book the tatkal ticket within 15 minutes after the general public booking time is open

Easy cancellation process and policy

All type of bookings are allowed: Rail, Air, Bus, Hotel, Holidays, Forex, prepaid recharge, others

The agent will also be provided with an online account through which they can book domestic and international flight tickets

As per IRCTC, an authorised agent gets professional and friendly support services from IRCTC authorised web service provider along with IRCTC agent license.

Plans for an authorised booking agent

1. For one-year agency, an agent will be charged Rs 3,999.

2. For two-year agency, an agent will be charged Rs 6,999.

3. A fee of Rs 10 per ticket will be charged if an agent will book a maximum of 100 tickets.

4. A fee of Rs 8 per ticket will be charged for booking a maximum of 101 to 300 tickets.

5. Rs 5 per ticket will be charged for booking over 300 tickets in a month.

How to become an authorised IRCTC agent?

1. Fill the registration form online.

2. Send back the scanned copies of your documents along with signed application form and declaration form.

3. After verifying your documents, IRCTC will direct you to deposit Rs 1,180 for creating IRCTC ID.

4. Digital Certificate will be created for you after OTP and Video verification.

5. After you receive Digital Certificate, you have to deposit IRCTC fee.

6 After fee is received, your IRCTC credentials will be emailed to you.

7. You are now an authorized agent and you can book tickets online for your clients.

Documents required: PAN card, Aadhaar card, mobile number, valid email ID, photo, office address proof, residential address proof, declaration form and registration form.