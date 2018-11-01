Job Alert: For second time since April, WhatsApp looking for India head

WhatsApp has announced that it is looking for a country head in India by the end of the year.

In its job portal, WhatsApp has said that the job is expected to be out of the national capital.

"WatsApp, is seeking a Director of Public Policy to develop WhatsApp's policy strategy and engagement in the India and South Asia region. This is a great opportunity for someone wanting to make an impact as part of a small, nimble team serving more than 1.5 Billion people around the world.

Candidates should have strong knowledge of Internet and telecommunications policy issues, such as security, privacy, encryption, safety, use of WhatApp for causes, non-profits and communities and run relevant policy programs in these areas. They should also have excellent writing and analytical skills. The person will work closely with the Facebook policy team and other relevant groups at Facebook," the release has said.

In April this year, WhatsApp said it was looking for someone to head the position.

The individual will lead the company's operations in India, "including products for people and businesses along with our interest in peer to peer payments," a job advertisement on WhatsApp's website.

WhatsApp has over one billion users globally. India is the largest market for the company with over 200 million monthly active users as of February 2017.

Apart from being a "heavy user of WhatsApp's products", WhatsApp is looking for a candidate with over 15 years of experience in product-driven companies and more than 5 years of experience with payment technologies in India.