Jio World Plaza: List of international brands coming to India for the first time in Mukesh Ambani's mega mall

Mukesh Ambani’s mega-mall Jio World Plaza is finally open, bringing a wide array of international luxury brands to India for the first time.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani opened the doors of his new mega-mall Jio World Plaza in Mumbai’s luxurious Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on November 1, with the red carpet seeing the top celebrities and Bollywood stars during the grand opening.

While the opening of Jio World Plaza was a star-studded affair, the retail business plan of the mega-mall is nothing short of impressive. Through his new venture, Mukesh Ambani has signed multi-crore deals with many international luxury brands.

Many world-famous international brands will be opening their doors in India for the first time by entering the Jio World Plaza. One of the most awaited of these brands is the Giorgio Armani Café, which is owned by the global designer.

List of brands coming to India through Jio World Plaza

Giorgio Armani Café

Armani Café and Restaurants is a restaurant chain owned by Italian luxury designer Giorgio Armani. Reliance had been talks with Armani since 2020 to bring the café to India, which is now open in Jio World Plaza.

Balenciaga

While Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail already owns the online retail rights of Balenciaga in India, the luxury brand will be opening their offline store in India through Ambani’s mega-mall.

Pottery Barn Kids

Pottery Barn had signed a deal with Reliance in 2022 but its children-oriented store Pottery Barn Kids is opening its doors in India for the first time in Mukesh Ambani’s mega-mall.

Rimowa

Rimowa is a luxury luggage and suitcase brand based in Germany and is used by global celebrities with their bags retailing for lakhs of rupees. Now, Rimowa has entered the Indian market by opening a store in Jio World Plaza.

EL&N Café

Marketed as the world’s most Instagrammable cafes with Paris and Italy inspired interiors, Reliance signed a multi crore deal with EL&N Café last year to bring it to Jio World Plaza.

