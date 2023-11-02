Jio World Plaza: List of international brands coming to India for the first time in Mukesh Ambani's mega mall

Headlines

AFG vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Lucknow

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on why he lost Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, says ‘hum dono ek dusre ke liye…’

Meet engineer who bagged AIR 67 in UPSC without coaching; her exam score was...

Delhi primary schools shut for 2 days as air quality turns 'severe'

Shah Rukh Khan says Dunki will entertain fans more than Jawan, Pathaan: ‘It will speak such…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AFG vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Lucknow

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on why he lost Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, says ‘hum dono ek dusre ke liye…’

Meet engineer who bagged AIR 67 in UPSC without coaching; her exam score was...

Lowest total in ODI World Cup history

7 Tips to heal cracked heels

8 benefits of switching to plant-based diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on why he lost Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, says ‘hum dono ek dusre ke liye…’

Shah Rukh Khan says Dunki will entertain fans more than Jawan, Pathaan: ‘It will speak such…’

After surprise success at box office, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail to release in Tamil, Telugu

HomeBusiness

Business

Jio World Plaza: List of international brands coming to India for the first time in Mukesh Ambani's mega mall

Mukesh Ambani’s mega-mall Jio World Plaza is finally open, bringing a wide array of international luxury brands to India for the first time.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani opened the doors of his new mega-mall Jio World Plaza in Mumbai’s luxurious Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on November 1, with the red carpet seeing the top celebrities and Bollywood stars during the grand opening.

While the opening of Jio World Plaza was a star-studded affair, the retail business plan of the mega-mall is nothing short of impressive. Through his new venture, Mukesh Ambani has signed multi-crore deals with many international luxury brands.

Many world-famous international brands will be opening their doors in India for the first time by entering the Jio World Plaza. One of the most awaited of these brands is the Giorgio Armani Café, which is owned by the global designer.

List of brands coming to India through Jio World Plaza

Giorgio Armani Café

Armani Café and Restaurants is a restaurant chain owned by Italian luxury designer Giorgio Armani. Reliance had been talks with Armani since 2020 to bring the café to India, which is now open in Jio World Plaza.

Balenciaga

While Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail already owns the online retail rights of Balenciaga in India, the luxury brand will be opening their offline store in India through Ambani’s mega-mall.

Pottery Barn Kids

Pottery Barn had signed a deal with Reliance in 2022 but its children-oriented store Pottery Barn Kids is opening its doors in India for the first time in Mukesh Ambani’s mega-mall.

Rimowa

Rimowa is a luxury luggage and suitcase brand based in Germany and is used by global celebrities with their bags retailing for lakhs of rupees. Now, Rimowa has entered the Indian market by opening a store in Jio World Plaza.

EL&N Café

Marketed as the world’s most Instagrammable cafes with Paris and Italy inspired interiors, Reliance signed a multi crore deal with EL&N Café last year to bring it to Jio World Plaza.

READ | Meet daughter of billionaire who owns Rs 27,720 crore team, she's singer, songwriter

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami becomes highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups

Not Deepika Padukone, this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first choice for both Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat

Meet Bollywood actress who worked with top stars, faced rejection in love 6 times, now lives with...

DNA Verified: Did Shubh glorify Indira Gandhi's killers by flaunting hoodie celebrating her assassination?

Mahindra Thar electric SUV design patent filed, may cost around Rs 25 lakh at launch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE