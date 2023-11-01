Jio World Plaza launch: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani praise Isha Ambani at luxury mall's opening, watch videos

The Jio World Plaza integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

Jio World Plaza, helmed by Isha Ambani, was launched on Tuesday in a grand ceremony. It is a luxury mall located strategically in the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at the heart of Mumbai.

At the launch event of the Jio World Plaza, Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani was all praise for daughter Isha Ambani and said what Reliance Retail under her leadership has achieved makes him "very proud".

"This is a very special evening for both Nita and me as parents. It is our time today to applaud the work that Isha has done as a leader in Reliance Retail. I think she and her luxury retail team have redefined what luxury means in the city of Mumbai. We are very proud that with Jio World Plaza, what the Reliance Retail team under the leadership of Isha has done makes me very proud. I am sure it will make citizens of Mumbai and Indians very proud," he said.

Talking about the Jio World Plaza at the grand event, Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited said, "I am very excited to open the next step of our Jio World Centre - a vision that my mother set out for bringing the best in the world to India and taking the best in India to the world..."

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani was not left behind while taking about the launch of Jio World Plaza and said, "Jio World Plaza is not only going to be the best mall in India but I hope it will become the best mall in the world. Definitely, we are really looking forward to it...Today is an ode to all the Indian designers and our arts and artisans also."

Jio World Plaz is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining, spreading across four levels and an expansive 7,50,000 square feet area, and boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands. Notable international newcomers to the Indian market include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Cafe, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL & N Cafe, and Rimowa. Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Laduree, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships include other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari.

JWP will also feature renowned designers like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar, among others.

