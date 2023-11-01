Headlines

Jio World Plaza launch: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani praise Isha Ambani at luxury mall's opening, watch videos

Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested on November 2? Atishi speculates what next as top AAP leaders face charges

Uttar Pradesh train derailment: 2 coaches of superfast Suhaildev Express derail at Prayagraj station

Israel-Hamas war: How India abstaining from UNGA vote has backed Netanyahu’s agenda in Gaza

Javed Ali calls Saaqiya from Sultan Of Delhi one of his favourite songs, compares it with Jashn-E-Bahaaraa | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested on November 2? Atishi speculates what next as top AAP leaders face charges

Karwa Chauth 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes

DNA TV Show: What is ‘state-sponsored attackers’ alert received by Opposition MPs on iPhones?

In pics: Bollywood celebs at grand launch of Jio World Plaza

Popular actors who ran away from home for films

10 biggest flops of Amitabh Bachchan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

Anil Kapoor says 12th Fail took him back to his struggling days of facing roadblocks, congratulates team for success

Richa Chadha shares cryptic post on karma, netizens feel it's a dig at Kangana Ranaut over Tejas' failure

HomeBusiness

Business

Jio World Plaza launch: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani praise Isha Ambani at luxury mall's opening, watch videos

The Jio World Plaza integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 07:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jio World Plaza, helmed by Isha Ambani, was launched on Tuesday in a grand ceremony. It is a luxury mall located strategically in the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at the heart of Mumbai. 

The Plaza integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

At the launch event of the Jio World Plaza, Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani was all praise for daughter Isha Ambani and said what Reliance Retail under her leadership has achieved makes him "very proud".

"This is a very special evening for both Nita and me as parents. It is our time today to applaud the work that Isha has done as a leader in Reliance Retail. I think she and her luxury retail team have redefined what luxury means in the city of Mumbai. We are very proud that with Jio World Plaza, what the Reliance Retail team under the leadership of Isha has done makes me very proud. I am sure it will make citizens of Mumbai and Indians very proud," he said.

Talking about the Jio World Plaza at the grand event, Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited said, "I am very excited to open the next step of our Jio World Centre - a vision that my mother set out for bringing the best in the world to India and taking the best in India to the world..."

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani was not left behind while taking about the launch of Jio World Plaza and said, "Jio World Plaza is not only going to be the best mall in India but I hope it will become the best mall in the world. Definitely, we are really looking forward to it...Today is an ode to all the Indian designers and our arts and artisans also."

Jio World Plaz is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining, spreading across four levels and an expansive 7,50,000 square feet area, and boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands. Notable international newcomers to the Indian market include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Cafe, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL & N Cafe, and Rimowa. Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Laduree, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships include other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari.

JWP will also feature renowned designers like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar, among others.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is 'Point Nemo', mysterious place on Earth far from any living being?

DNA Verified: Did Shubh glorify Indira Gandhi's killers by flaunting hoodie celebrating her assassination?

Delhi NCR news: Delhi, Noida air quality remains in 'very poor' category; AQI at 322

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

Explained: Real reason behind onion price hike ahead of Diwali

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE