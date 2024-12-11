Jio launches Rs 2025 New Year Welcome Plan with unlimited 5G, 500 GB 4G data, unlimited calls, SMS, and partner benefits.

As 2025 approaches, Jio has launched a special “New Year Welcome Plan” for its mobility users. Priced at Rs 2025, the plan offers a mix of extensive connectivity, cost savings, and exclusive partner deals. It aims to provide users with a seamless mobile experience as they step into the new year.

Key Features of the Plan

The Rs 2025 plan stands out with its impressive benefits:

Unlimited 5G Connectivity

Subscribers can enjoy unlimited 5G internet, ensuring high-speed connectivity for browsing, streaming, gaming, and video calls. With Jio’s 5G rollout expanding across India, users can stay ahead in the digital era with uninterrupted access.

500 GB 4G Data

The plan offers a total of 500 GB 4G data with a daily limit of 2.5 GB. This is perfect for heavy internet users who rely on mobile data for work, entertainment, or personal use.

Unlimited Calls and SMS

Users can make unlimited voice calls and send SMS without additional charges. This benefit makes the plan ideal for those who use their phones extensively for communication.

Partner Coupons Worth Rs 2150

One of the standout features is the added value from Jio’s partner brands. Users can enjoy attractive deals and discounts, making the plan even more appealing.

Exclusive Coupons and Savings

The plan includes exciting offers such as:

Rs 500 AJIO Coupon: Get Rs 500 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 2500 from AJIO, perfect for fashion shopping.

Rs 150 Swiggy Discount: Enjoy Rs 150 off on food orders above Rs 499, ideal for food lovers.

Rs 1500 EaseMyTrip Discount: Save Rs 1500 on flight bookings, making travel more affordable.

Cost-Effective Savings

Compared to Jio’s regular monthly recharge plan of Rs 349, the Rs 2025 plan offers savings of Rs 468 over six months. This makes it a budget-friendly option for users who want to avoid frequent recharges while enjoying premium benefits.

Offer Period

The plan is available for a limited time, from December 11, 2024, to January 11, 2025, allowing users to kickstart the year with unbeatable savings and services.

With features like high-speed 5G, ample data, unlimited calls, and partner discounts, Jio’s Rs 2025 plan is designed to cater to the needs of modern users. This limited-time offer is an excellent opportunity for Jio users to enjoy enhanced connectivity and added value as they welcome 2025.

