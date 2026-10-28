Jio IPO: What's next for Jio platforms after strong listing? Akash, Isha, Anant Ambani reveal future plans

Jio IPO: As shares list at a 21% premium, Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani reveal Jio Platforms' plans for AI, cloud, digital services and growth.

Jio Platforms made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday, with shares listing at a premium of over 21 per cent. As investors closely watched the company's market performance, Reliance's next-generation leaders, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani, shared their vision for Jio's future. The Ambanis highlighted artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, connectivity and digital services as key areas of expansion.

Jio Platforms shares debuted at Rs 1,358 apiece, a premium of approximately 21.35 per cent over the IPO issue price of Rs 1,119. The stock subsequently touched an early high of Rs 1,374 and was trading at Rs 1,357.55 at the time of reporting.

What did Akash Ambani say about Jio's future?

Akash Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms Limited, said the overwhelming investor response to the company's public issue and outlined its ambitions for the next decade. "We were fully subscribed for India's largest IPO within 95 minutes, the fastest ever. Over 7.5 lakh crore of demand – highest ever. Over 1.3 crore Indians – highest ever trusted us with their wealth," Akash Ambani said.

He noted that Jio's homegrown platforms now serve more than 540 million customers across India. Looking ahead, Akash said the company aims to expand beyond telecommunications and make emerging technologies accessible to a wider population.

"In our first ten years, we democratised data, bringing hundreds of millions into digital life. In our next ten, we want to democratise every technology that can transform Indian lives: AI, Cloud, Connected devices, Connectivity even from space, and Digital services not yet imagined," he said.

What did Isha Ambani say about Jio's growth?

Isha Ambani, Director at Jio Platforms, drew parallels between Jio's stock market debut and Reliance's first public offering in 1977 under founder Dhirubhai Ambani. She recalled that Reliance's first IPO raised Rs 2.82 crore at a valuation of Rs 10 crore, with ordinary Indian families investing their savings in the company's future.

Highlighting Jio's financial performance, Isha said the company had achieved significant revenue and earnings within its first decade. "This year, Jio earned about USD 15.5 billion in revenue, and about USD 8 billion in real earnings. Very few companies anywhere in the world have done this, that too at only 10 years old," she said.

Isha emphasised that the company's financial growth was rooted in creating value for consumers, suggesting that customer-focused innovation would remain central to Jio's business strategy.

What did Anant Ambani say about Jio's vision?

Anant Ambani, Director at Jio Platforms, focused on the company's impact on everyday life, particularly the role of digital connectivity in bridging geographical and social gaps. He spoke about how Jio's services have transformed access to education, healthcare and communication across rural and urban India.

"Jio dikhta nahin. Par Bharat ke har digital sapne mein dhadakta hai," Anant Ambani said, highlighting the company's presence in India's digital transformation. He also emphasised the shared commitment of the three siblings to carry forward Reliance's vision.

"Today, Isha Didi, Akash Bhai, and I stand before you as three bodies, but one soul, with one commitment: to honour these dreams," he added.

What lies ahead for Jio Platforms after its IPO?

The statements from Reliance's next-generation leadership suggest that Jio Platforms intends to build on its telecommunications business by expanding into AI, cloud computing, connected devices, satellite-enabled connectivity and other digital services. While Akash Ambani outlined the company's technology roadmap, Isha Ambani emphasised financial performance and customer value, and Anant Ambani highlighted Jio's role in expanding digital access across India.

For investors, these ambitions offer insight into the company's long-term business direction. However, the extent to which these plans translate into future earnings and shareholder returns will depend on their execution, market conditions and Jio's ability to monetise emerging technologies.

(With inputs from ANI)