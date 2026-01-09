Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio considers 2.5% public offering in...

Reliance Jio is India's largest telecom company with more than 500 million users.

Jio IPO news: Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of his telecom firm Jio this year. Reliance Jio Platforms is considering floating 2.5 per cent of the company, people familiar with the matter said, Reuters reported. Once announced, it would make it India's largest-ever IPO worth more than USD 4 billion.

Reliance Jio Platforms is the parent of India's largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, which has more than 500 million users. Its debut is the country's most highly anticipated IPO this year. In August last year, Ambani had said that the Jio listing could happen in the first half of 2026.

Reliance Jio's valuation

In November 2025, investment bank Jefferies estimated that Reliance Jio's valuation stood at USD 180 billion. At that valuation, a 2.5 per cent stake sale would raise USD 4.5 billion, dwarfing Hyundai Motor India's USD 3.3 billion IPO in 2024. A proposal from India's market regulator Sebi to reduce the minimum size of share sales for large companies seeking IPOs to 2.5 per cent from 5 per cent is awaiting approval from the Finance Ministry.

Jio business

Over the past six years, Jio has diversified into artificial intelligence (AI) and raised funds from well-known investors, including General Atlantic, Silver Lake and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. "The preference is to list 2.5% at this point if the law gets changed as a smaller amount creates more pricing tension," one of the sources with direct knowledge said, adding that some bankers were pitching a valuation of USD 200 billion to USD 240 billion for the business, though Reliance hasn't decided on a firm number, Reuters reported.