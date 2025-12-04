Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance begins work on draft prospectus for India’s biggest USD 170 billion IPO; details inside
Amid IndiGo flight delays, cancellation, CEO says 'Couldn't live upto...' in letter to employees
Uncontrollable fan frenzy for Hardik Pandya brings SMAT venue to standstill, organisers forced to relocate Baroda-Gujarat match
Yami Gautam LASHES out on paid negativity, slams 'extortion-like trend' ahead of Dhurandhar release: 'Until you pay them money...'
IndiGo Passengers slam airline, vent frustration over no communication, clarity amid delays, cancellation, 'They said that...', WATCH
'People who haven't achieved much...': Harbhajan Singh slams critics questioning Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future
India, Russia to push toward USD 100 billion trade turnover by 2030, says Russian Finance Minister
Palak Muchhal finally speaks on brother Palaash, Smriti Mandhana’s postponed wedding: ‘I would just want to repeat…’
The Indian Engineer Teaching U.S. Defense Contractors That Chaos Has a Cure
Nitin Gadkari announces new barrier-free highway toll collection system, says, 'Within a year...'
BUSINESS
Reliance Jio is India's largest telecom operator with a subscriber base of over 500 million.
Jio IPO: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has reportedly started work on an initial draft prospectus for a listing of Jio Platforms, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. In August this year, Ambani had said that the Jio listing could happen in the first half of 2026. Jio IPO is expected to be India's biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO). Reliance Jio is India's largest telecom operator with a subscriber base of over 500 million.
Reliance is 'informally' discussing with banks to prepare a prospectus to file with the regulator 'as soon as possible', as per the report. The filing of the draft prospectus and formal appointment of bankers are expected to take place after new rules on IPOs in India come into effect, as per the report.
Earlier, market regulator SEBI approved reducing the minimum dilution in IPOs to as low as 2.5% for companies with a post-issue market capitalisation above Rs 5 lakh crore (USD 55 billion), a change that has yet to be implemented.
Bankers have proposed a valuation of nearly USD 170 billion for Jio, which would rival Bharti Airtel's valuation of about USD 140 billion, Bloomberg earlier reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio signs MoU with NHAI to roll out...; check details here
According to Sebi's latest rules, Jio could raise about USD 4.3 billion if it achieves the top end of that valuation and decides to go for the minimum dilution. Deliberations are ongoing, and details may change, according to the report. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has had India's biggest IPO to date, raising USD 3.3 billion last year.