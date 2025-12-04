FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Business

BUSINESS

Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance begins work on draft prospectus for India’s biggest USD 170 billion IPO; details inside

Reliance Jio is India's largest telecom operator with a subscriber base of over 500 million.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 06:09 PM IST

Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance begins work on draft prospectus for India’s biggest USD 170 billion IPO; details inside
Jio IPO: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has reportedly started work on an initial draft prospectus for a listing of Jio Platforms, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. In August this year, Ambani had said that the Jio listing could happen in the first half of 2026. Jio IPO is expected to be India's biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO). Reliance Jio is India's largest telecom operator with a subscriber base of over 500 million.

Filing of draft prospectus

Reliance is 'informally' discussing with banks to prepare a prospectus to file with the regulator 'as soon as possible', as per the report. The filing of the draft prospectus and formal appointment of bankers are expected to take place after new rules on IPOs in India come into effect, as per the report.

Earlier, market regulator SEBI approved reducing the minimum dilution in IPOs to as low as 2.5% for companies with a post-issue market capitalisation above Rs 5 lakh crore (USD 55 billion), a change that has yet to be implemented.

Proposed valuation of Jio

Bankers have proposed a valuation of nearly USD 170 billion for Jio, which would rival Bharti Airtel's valuation of about USD 140 billion, Bloomberg earlier reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio signs MoU with NHAI to roll out...; check details here

SEBI's latest rule

According to Sebi's latest rules, Jio could raise about USD 4.3 billion if it achieves the top end of that valuation and decides to go for the minimum dilution. Deliberations are ongoing, and details may change, according to the report. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has had India's biggest IPO to date, raising USD 3.3 billion last year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
