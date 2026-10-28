Jio Platforms shares list at Rs 1,358, a 21.36% premium, and hit Rs 1,375. Check brokerage targets, IPO subscription details and key investor risks.

Jio IPO Listing: Shares debut at 21% premium, hit Rs 1375; What should investors know?

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday, October 28, listing at Rs 1,358 apiece on the BSE and NSE, a premium of 21.36% over the initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 1,119. The stock subsequently climbed to Rs 1,375 on the BSE, marking a gain of nearly 23% from its issue price.The listing followed Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213-crore IPO, which received strong investor demand during its subscription period. Following its market debut, the company's market capitalisation surpassed Rs 12.5 lakh crore, reaching approximately Rs 12,50,586 crore, according to NDTV Profit.

The strong opening has brought attention to Jio Platforms' valuation, brokerage recommendations and long-term growth prospects. Here is everything investors need to know.

At what price did Jio Platforms shares list?

Jio Platforms shares debuted at Rs 1,358 on both the BSE and NSE, compared with the IPO issue price of Rs 1,119 per share. This translated into an immediate listing gain of Rs 239 per share, or 21.36%.

The stock subsequently touched Rs 1,375 on the BSE, representing a rise of 22.87% from its issue price.

Ahead of the listing, the company's grey market premium (GMP) stood at approximately Rs 247, indicating an expected listing price of Rs 1,366. However, the actual listing price was Rs 1,358.

How did Jio Platforms IPO perform during subscription?

The Rs 30,213-crore IPO opened for subscription on October 21 and closed on October 23. The allotment was finalised on October 26, while the shares began trading on October 28.

The public issue received bids for 438.26 crore equity shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 22.19 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing 70.55 times their allocated portion. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 14 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 2.72 times.

The IPO price band was fixed between Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,119 per share, with the final issue price set at Rs 1,119.

What could drive Jio Platforms' future growth?

Analysts believe Jio Platforms' next phase of growth could increasingly depend on generating more revenue from its existing customer base rather than simply adding new subscribers.

According to brokerage estimates, tariff increases of 12–15% could support revenue growth. Home broadband is another area expected to contribute significantly to future expansion. The brokerage projects that Jio Platforms could become net debt-free by FY29.

The company's opportunities in enterprise technology, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other digital services are also being viewed as potential long-term growth drivers.

What are the risks for investors?

Despite the strong listing and positive brokerage recommendations, analysts have identified several risks that could affect Jio Platforms' future performance. These include delays in telecom tariff hikes, higher-than-expected spending, intense competition and potential spectrum-related charges for wireless broadband technology.

Analysts also highlighted risks associated with capital expenditure, competition and transactions involving Reliance group entities. Additionally, the stock's sharp listing-day gains mean investors need to assess whether future earnings growth can justify its valuation.

Jio Platforms reported revenue of Rs 1,46,885 crore in FY26, with revenue growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.8% between FY24 and FY26. During the same period, EBITDA increased at an annual rate of 17%, while profit after tax grew at 18.43%.

Should investors buy Jio Platforms shares after listing?

Jio Platforms' strong debut reflects investor interest in the company's telecom business and its expansion into digital services. However, a substantial listing premium does not necessarily guarantee further gains. While brokerages remain optimistic about Jio's long-term growth prospects, future returns will depend on factors such as tariff revisions, broadband expansion, profitability, cash flow generation and overall market conditions. Investors should therefore evaluate the company's fundamentals, valuation and risk factors rather than relying solely on its strong listing-day performance.