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Jio IPO GMP Today: Rs 251 premium hints at 22% listing gain; check expected price, allotment status

Jio Platforms IPO GMP of Rs 251 signals potential 22.43% listing gains ahead of October 28 debut. Check the expected listing price, subscription and allotment details.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

Jio IPO GMP Today: Rs 251 premium hints at 22% listing gain; check expected price, allotment status
Jio IPO GMP Today: Rs 251 premium hints at 22% listing gain; check expected price, allotment status
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Shares of Jio Platforms are geared up to make their stock market debut on Wednesday, October 28, with the grey market premium (GMP) indicating potential listing gains of over 22%. 

The Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Reliance Industries' digital and telecom arm witnessed strong investor demand, with the issue subscribed 22.19 times. Ahead of the listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), investors are closely watching the company's grey market performance to gauge possible listing-day returns. 

According to the supplied schedule, shares allotted to successful applicants will be credited to their Demat accounts on Tuesday, October 27. Refunds or unblocking of funds for unsuccessful applicants are also scheduled for the same day.

Jio Platforms shares are scheduled to list on both the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, with trading expected to begin at 10 am.

Jio IPO GMP Today

According to the figures provided, Jio Platforms' grey market premium stood at Rs 251 per share at the time of reporting, suggesting positive sentiment ahead of the company's stock market debut.

With the IPO priced at the upper end of Rs 1,119 per share, the prevailing GMP indicates a potential listing price of approximately Rs 1,370 per share. This translates into an estimated listing gain of 22.43% over the issue price.

However, investors should note that GMP is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment and does not guarantee the actual listing price. The premium can fluctuate depending on demand, market conditions and investor expectations.

Although the reported GMP points to a possible listing gain of around 22%, the actual debut price could be higher or lower than the grey market estimate. The final listing performance will depend on demand and supply when the shares begin trading, broader market conditions and investor sentiment.

Jio IPO: How much could investors earn on listing day?

Based on the reported GMP of Rs 251, an investor allotted one share at the upper issue price of Rs 1,119 could see a notional gain of Rs 251 if the stock lists at the indicative price of Rs 1,370. For instance, an investor allotted 10 shares could potentially see a gross listing gain of Rs 2,510, assuming the stock debuts at the GMP-implied price.

The actual gains or losses will depend on the opening market price and the price at which investors sell their shares. Brokerage charges, taxes and other transaction costs may also affect net returns.

Investors placed bids for 438.26 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares available for subscription. At the upper end of the price band, the total value of bids stood at approximately Rs 4.90 lakh crore.

The issue also received around 1.38 crore applications, reportedly setting a record for investor participation. Including anchor investor demand, total bids were estimated at approximately Rs 7.4 lakh crore. While the strong subscription figures reflect substantial demand during the issue period, they do not ensure a premium listing.

Jio IPO Allotment Status: How to check on NSE and BSE?

Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status through the official stock exchange portals or the issue registrar, KFin Technologies.

To check on NSE:

  • Visit https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
  • Select the Equity & SME IPO bid details option.
  • Choose Jio Platforms from the available issue list.
  • Enter the required PAN or application details.
  • Submit the information to check the available bid details.

To check on BSE:

  • Visit https://bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Select Equity as the issue type.
  • Choose Jio Platforms Ltd from the issue list.
  • Enter the PAN or IPO application number.
  • Click Search to view the available status.

To check through KFin Technologies:

  • Visit https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
  • Select Jio Platforms Ltd from the IPO dropdown.
  • Enter the application number, PAN or Demat account details, as supported.
  • Submit the information to check the allotment status.

 

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