Jio introduces internet-enabled Jio Bharat phone at Rs 999 | Photo: PTI

On Monday, Jio unveiled the internet-enabled Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999, along with a more affordable Rs 123 monthly package that includes 14 GB of data and unlimited voice calls. Given that India still has 250 million mobile users stuck on handheld devices from the 2G era, the new service attempts to forward the "2G Mukt Bharat" agenda.

While India is at the forefront of the 5G revolution with its game-changing Jio True 5G network, not every member of the community is able to fully benefit from digital technology.

"Jio Bharat is being launched with the objective of empowering every Indian with the power of digital services, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone. This will truly mark the beginning of digital freedom for the 250 million feature phone users in India and will bridge the digital divide," Jio's official statement read.

Beginning on July 7, 2023, the first million Jio Bharat phones will undergo a beta test. Other phone manufacturers will use the "Jio Bharat platform" in addition to Reliance Retail to create "Jio Bharat phones," with Karbonn being the first. According to the company, Jio Bharat has "the cheapest entry cost for an internet-enabled phone" at Rs 999.

In comparison to other carriers' feature phone offerings, it offers monthly plans that are 30% less expensive and 7 times more data. "Rs 123 for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data per month, opposed to other carriers' Rs 179 package with unlimited voice calls and 2GB data," the statement continued.

According to the statement, other telecom companies have recently raised the minimum fee to stay connected, making digital isolation and inequity for users of feature phones worse. Even basic telephone service for a 30-day period, which formerly cost Rs 99, now charge Rs 199.

At a time when the globe is on the verge of a 5G revolution, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said that there are still 250 million cellphone owners in India who are locked in the 2G era incapable to access the basic functions of the internet. Akash Ambani said, "Six years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratise internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian".

He emphasised that the new Jio Bharat phone is a further move towards ensuring that everyone benefits from the digital society and that technology would no longer be a privilege for a small group of people. He further said, "It is at the centre of innovation, and it continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for different segments of users with meaningful, real-life use cases".

(With inputs from PTI)