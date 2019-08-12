'Jio First Day First Show': How premium subscribers will be able to watch new movies on day of release

Announcing that Jio Fiber services will be available for commercial use from September 5, Mukesh Ambani said the base plan will start from Rs 700 to 10,000 per month. It will have a speed of 100 MBPS and going up to 1 GBPS.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, Mukesh Ambani, who addressed the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, said that Jio Fiber subscribers will be able to witness a theatre-like experience of watching new movies.

Speaking at the AGM, Mukesh Ambani said, "for the first time in the Indian market, Reliance has come up with a disruptive concept of watching new movies."

Under this plan, "premium Jio Fiber subscribers will be able to watch new movies in their living rooms on the same day these movies are released in theaters," Ambani said.

Also Read: Jio Fiber commercial services to start from September 5, plans start Rs 700

Mukesh Ambani called this service as 'Jio First Day First Show' plan. This service will be available to premium subscribers from the mid of 2020.

Announcing that Jio Fiber services will be available for commercial use from September 5, Mukesh Ambani said the base plan will start from Rs 700 to 10,000 per month. It will have a speed of 100 MBPS and going up to 1 GBPS.

Another big announcement which the chairman made was Reliance's partnership with Microsoft under which Jio will set up data-centres across India and Microsoft will bring the cloud platform.

"Over the next 12 months, Reliance Jio will install one of the largest blockchain networks in the world in India," Ambani said.

Also Read: Saudi Aramco to invest $75 billion in Reliance, BP to propel petro-retail business: Ambani

"We are investing in 14 technology start-ups. Jio aims to connect one billion homes via IoT. Jio fiber will empower 2.4 million small, medium enterprises," he added.

Jio will also introduce unlimited international calling at Rs 500 per month. On top of it, Jio Fiber customers will get free HD/4K LED TV as a launch offer. Ambani urged start-ups to register for custom design package at the Reliance Jio website.