Jio Financial Services Q3 Results: Mukesh Ambani's company net profit drops 9%; check details

The Ambani-led company had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 295 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 07:07 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Q3 Results: Mukesh Ambani's company net profit drops 9%; check details
    JFS Q3 Results: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's financial service company, Jio Financial Services Ltd, has reported a 9 per cent drop in its consolidated profit at Rs 269 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Ambani-led company had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 295 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Jio Financial Services (JFS) said in a regulatory filing. However, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 695 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. During the quarter, pre-provisioning operating profit grew by 7 per cent to Rs 354 crore. Growth in total income was partially offset by higher expenses, in line with volume growth across all businesses, it said.

    JFS profit in December

    For the nine months ended December, the company's net profit also declined marginally to Rs 1,289 crore, as against Rs 1,296 crore in the same period a year ago.

    Jio Financial Services Market Cap

    JFS has a market cap of Rs 1.83 lakh crore as of January 15. The share price of the company closed at Rs 287.30 on Thursday. Jio Financial Services was carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd. It is engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank, payment aggregator and payment gateway services. The company and BlackRock joint venture -- JioBlackRock-- entered the asset management industry.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
