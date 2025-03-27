Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, through its wholly owned subsidiary Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL), has made an investment of Rs 1,000 crore on Thursday in its other subsidiary Jio Finance Limited (JFL) through equity.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, through its wholly owned subsidiary Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL), has made an investment of Rs 1,000 crore on Thursday in its other subsidiary Jio Finance Limited (JFL) through equity. In a stock exchange filing, the JFSL said that that its investment will fund its business operations.

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services Ltd investment

"Please note that the Company has today (March 27), subscribed to and has been allotted 1,73,77,412 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Jio Finance Limited (“JFL”), wholly owned subsidiary (“WOS”), for cash, aggregating Rs 1,000.24 crore," said JFSL. "The transaction is between the Company and its WOS and hence a related party transaction. It is on an arm's length basis. None of the Company’s promoter / promoter group / other group companies have any interest in the above transaction," it added.

The transaction, being between Jio Financial and its subsidiary, qualifies as a related-party transaction but has been executed on an arm’s length basis. No regulatory or governmental approvals were required for the investment.

The transaction being between the parent company (Jio Financial Services Ltd) and its subsidiary (Jio Financial Limited),it makes for a related-party transaction. The deal was made on fair market terms. The deal was processed without any government regulatory nods as they were not required.

Jio Financial Services in its third quarter, from October to December 2025, witnessed a little 0.3% rise in net profit to Rs 294.8 crore, which was an increase from Rs 293.8 crore in the same quarter in 2023.

In early March, JFSL’s board gave a nod to acquire 7.9 crore shares of Jio Payments Bank Ltd (JPBL) from State Bank of India for Rs 104.54 crore.

Jio Financial Services was started by detaching it from its parent company, Reliance Industries Ltd. It offers diverse financial services, including investing and lending money, insurance services, and payment services.