Jio Financial Q2 Results: Good news for Mukesh Ambani ahead of Diwali as his company reports net profit of Rs...

The net profit of Jio Financial Services soared 114 per cent on a sequential basis compared to Rs 325 crore in Q1FY26

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 07:32 PM IST

Jio Financial Q2 Results: Good news for Mukesh Ambani ahead of Diwali as his company reports net profit of Rs...
File photo
Jio Financial Results: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani received a piece of good news on Thursday as his Jio Financial Services reported a 0.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 695 crore. The Ambani-led company declared the results for the second quarter ended September 30 (Q2 FY26) on higher interest income. The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 689 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

Jio Financial Revenue

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 981 crore during the period under review, from Rs 694 crore in the same period of FY25.

Jio Financial Net Profit Rises

The net profit soared 114 per cent on a sequential basis compared to Rs 325 crore in Q1FY26, while the topline increased 60 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis versus Rs 612 crore reported by the Ambani-led company in the April-June quarter of FY25. Jio Financial's profit before tax (PBT) in the quarter under review stood at Rs 783 crore versus Rs 419 crore in Q1FY26 and Rs 773 crore in Q2FY25.

Jio Financial's interest income

It stood at Rs 392 crore in Q2FY26 versus Rs 363 crore in Q1FY26 and Rs 205 crore in Q2FY25, while revenue from fees, commission and other services was reported at Rs 140 crore, up from Rs 54 crore in Q1FY26 and Rs 41 crore in Q2FY25.

READ | Infosys Q2 Results: Narayana Murthy's Infosys beats estimate, reports profit of Rs...

Jio Financial Services Share Price

Shares of the Jio Financial Services closed at Rs 312.10 on Thursday on NSE. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 1.99 lakh crore.

