Left-handed dominance! Abhishek Sharma, Smriti Mandhana create history as ICC honours Indian duo with...
‘Ready to punch his own players’: Ravi Shastri reveals SHOCKING Virat Kohli outburst, team had to calm India star down
Hema Malini's mother wanted her to marry this legendary actor, it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra
Microsoft, AWS, and Google plan China exit - will India become next tech hub?
Jio Financial Q2 Results: Good news for Mukesh Ambani ahead of Diwali as his company reports net profit of Rs...
Rishab Shetty to visit world's oldest temple to pay gratitude for Kantara Chapter 1 success, it is located in...
Ramayana-themed wax museum in Ayodhya to be unveiled during Deepotsav, showcases mythological scenes, it costed Rs..., check tickets, facilities
'I wish I could be with her': Woman’s final message to mom before her death tears up internet
Tata Trusts opposes SP Group’s push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out stakes by paying Rs 3,00,00,00,00,00,000
Solana Price Prediction 2026: SOL and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Take Profit Levels and Potential Bull Run Peaks Revealed
BUSINESS
The net profit of Jio Financial Services soared 114 per cent on a sequential basis compared to Rs 325 crore in Q1FY26
Jio Financial Results: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani received a piece of good news on Thursday as his Jio Financial Services reported a 0.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 695 crore. The Ambani-led company declared the results for the second quarter ended September 30 (Q2 FY26) on higher interest income. The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 689 crore in the second quarter of FY25.
Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 981 crore during the period under review, from Rs 694 crore in the same period of FY25.
The net profit soared 114 per cent on a sequential basis compared to Rs 325 crore in Q1FY26, while the topline increased 60 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis versus Rs 612 crore reported by the Ambani-led company in the April-June quarter of FY25. Jio Financial's profit before tax (PBT) in the quarter under review stood at Rs 783 crore versus Rs 419 crore in Q1FY26 and Rs 773 crore in Q2FY25.
It stood at Rs 392 crore in Q2FY26 versus Rs 363 crore in Q1FY26 and Rs 205 crore in Q2FY25, while revenue from fees, commission and other services was reported at Rs 140 crore, up from Rs 54 crore in Q1FY26 and Rs 41 crore in Q2FY25.
Shares of the Jio Financial Services closed at Rs 312.10 on Thursday on NSE. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 1.99 lakh crore.