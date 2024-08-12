Twitter
Cybersecurity engineer's insights on developing comprehensive Web Application Firewall (WAF) policies for…

Is world heading for World War 3? US orders guided missile submarine to West Asia amid Israel-Iran tensions

This Olympian has more medals than 184 countries combined, he is from...

Monsoon ALERT! IMD issues orange alert for these states, check out details

Film photographer Pradeep Bandekar, favourite of Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Dharmendra, passes away after heart attack

Business

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL slashes price of 3300 GB plan to just Rs...

The price hikes by private telecom operators have prompted a noticeable increase in BSNL’s customer base, as users seek more affordable options.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 09:40 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL slashes price of 3300 GB plan to just Rs...
State-run BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is making a remarkable comeback in the Indian telecom market. With Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) raising their plan prices, BSNL has seen a surge in popularity, attracting users with its cost-effective alternatives. The telecom provider has strategically launched a series of affordable recharge plans, leading to a significant shift in customer preferences.

The price hikes by private telecom operators have prompted a noticeable increase in BSNL’s customer base, as users seek more affordable options.

BSNL is not just focusing on budget-friendly recharge plans; the company is also making strides in offering high-speed 4G and 5G network services. With 4G networks already installed at 15,000 sites across the country, BSNL is set to launch its 4G services in Andhra Pradesh on August 15, 2024. Over 2.17 lakh users switched to BSNL in July 2024, boosting the state's total customer count to over 40 lakh.

As part of its strategy to attract more customers, BSNL has recently slashed the price of its popular 3300GB data plan. Initially priced at Rs 499, the plan is now available for Rs 399, following a Rs 100 reduction. This price cut is designed to appeal to heavy internet users, offering ample data at an unbeatable price. The Rs 399 plan not only provides a substantial amount of data but also ensures users have a reliable, high-speed internet connection.

 

