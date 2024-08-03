Jio, Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL set to provide 5G connection, services to launch on...

The company plans to offer high-speed internet and enhanced calling features through its new 5G network

Since July 3, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has been making headlines with its upcoming 5G service. The company plans to offer high-speed internet and enhanced calling features through its new 5G network. In a notable development, BSNL has already completed its first 5G call. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made the inaugural call using BSNL’s 5G network and shared a video of the event.

The video shows Scindia engaged in a video call, signalling that the launch of BSNL's 5G network is imminent.

BSNL's current recharge plans remain competitively priced, especially in light of recent price hikes by competitors such as Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone on July 3. Additionally, BSNL has begun testing its 4G network in several areas, with installations progressing.

Scindia indicated that although there has been a slight delay in rolling out the 5G network, it is expected to be launched soon. According to reports, BSNL's 5G service may be available by the end of this month. The company is also planning to introduce 6G in the future.

The impending launch of BSNL's 5G service is generating excitement among users in major cities, and the successful testing of the network has been met with enthusiasm.