Jio 5G services launched in Agra, Meerut, Kanpur and 7 other cities, customers to take benefits of Welcome Offer now

Jio, the biggest telecom operator brings the total number of cities having Jio 5G access to 85, Jio announced the launch of its 5G services in 10 more cities. Jio customers will be asked to take advantage of the Jio Welcome Offer in these cities, which offers unlimited internet at speeds of up to 1 Gbps plus, at no additional cost.

Last week Jio 5G service was launched in Siliguri, Jaipur, Kodhpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Udaipur and several other cities.

"We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across four states. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023,” a Jio spokesperson said.

Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, and Ahmednagar are the 10 cities where Jio 5G was launched on Monday.

(Also Read: Joshimath sinking crisis: 5 reasons why Uttarakhand’s holy town is sinking)

These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country.

In Madhya Pradesh, the rollout extends Jio True 5G coverage just before the start of important events like the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Invest MP - Global Investor Summit in Indore.

Jio's True 5G services will be made available to consumers in the area, providing them with the best possible telecommunications network as well as limitless opportunities for growth in industries like e-governance, education, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.

Reliance Jio's 5G services became available on December 26 in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Pune, Bhopal, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, and Guntur, among other cities, as well as Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, and other cities.

Following the debut of Jio and Airtel's first 5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022 last year, the private telecom operator is rapidly extending its 5G services throughout the nation.