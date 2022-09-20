Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Jet Airways warns all job applicants of fake interviews, check its full statement

Jet Airways is reportedly facing a delay in its relaunch that is scheduled for this month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

Jet Airways warns all job applicants of fake interviews, check its full statement
Jet Airways (File photo)

Jet Airways has issued a statement in reference to its job applications, saying that some people impersonating its employees are demanding money in exchange for interviews or jobs at the airline.

The company on its official Twitter handle wrote, "It has come to our notice that certain unscrupulous persons/entities claiming to represent Jet Airways, or impersonating Jet Airways employees, are demanding money in exchange for interviews or jobs at the airline."

"Jet Airways does not solicit payment for any recruitment. Please refer to bit.ly/letCareers to learn about and apply for career opportunities at Jet Airways. Please be sure to check the source of email or of social media posts before responding to job postings or job offers that may turn out to be fake," it added.

The airline company further asked applicants to check the source of job postings. Applicants can write at careers@jetairways.com if there's any doubt, it said.

According to reports, the airline under its new owner the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, is reportedly facing a delay in its relaunch that is scheduled for this month. On May 20, aviation regulator DGCA granted Jet Airways a revalidated Air Operator Certificate (AOC), allowing the airline to resume commercial flight operations.

READ | THIS bank will charge extra while paying rent by credit card

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After Apple Watch Ultra, the company may launch iPhone 15 Ultra in 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.