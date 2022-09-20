Jet Airways warns all job applicants of fake interviews, check its full statement

Jet Airways (File photo)

Jet Airways has issued a statement in reference to its job applications, saying that some people impersonating its employees are demanding money in exchange for interviews or jobs at the airline.

The company on its official Twitter handle wrote, "It has come to our notice that certain unscrupulous persons/entities claiming to represent Jet Airways, or impersonating Jet Airways employees, are demanding money in exchange for interviews or jobs at the airline."

"Jet Airways does not solicit payment for any recruitment. Please refer to bit.ly/letCareers to learn about and apply for career opportunities at Jet Airways. Please be sure to check the source of email or of social media posts before responding to job postings or job offers that may turn out to be fake," it added.

IMPORTANT NOTICE for all job applicants. pic.twitter.com/N1D9zUUSz7 September 20, 2022

The airline company further asked applicants to check the source of job postings. Applicants can write at careers@jetairways.com if there's any doubt, it said.

According to reports, the airline under its new owner the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, is reportedly facing a delay in its relaunch that is scheduled for this month. On May 20, aviation regulator DGCA granted Jet Airways a revalidated Air Operator Certificate (AOC), allowing the airline to resume commercial flight operations.

