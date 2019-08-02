Jet Airways staff gets NCLT sympathy, but no money

Despite NCLT's sympathetic view for the staff of the grounded Jet Airways, there is bad news for them. The Committee of Creditors, which met on Thursday, could not approve the funding for payment of staff dues. The bankers, who attended the meeting, said, "We have sympathetic view towards the Jet Airways staff but express our inability to fund at this point of time". The resolution professional (RP) had sought interim capital to pay one month's salary to Jet Airways staff.

Despite NCLT's sympathetic view for the staff of the grounded Jet Airways, there is bad news for them. The Committee of Creditors, which met on Thursday, could not approve the funding for payment of staff dues. The bankers, who attended the meeting, said, "We have sympathetic view towards the Jet Airways staff but express our inability to fund at this point of time". The resolution professional (RP) had sought interim capital to pay one month's salary to Jet Airways staff.

Jet Airways employees have claimed total dues of Rs 443 crore. In the intervention application at NCLT Mumbai, the National Company Law Tribunal had directed the resolution professional to consider the request. The NCLT bench had pointed out that "for the survival of Jet Airways employees and their families, it is important to at least transfer one month of salary".

The Committee of Creditors also discussed the evaluation criterion for potential bidders, which will be based on financial strength, bidders experience and the bid amount. The timeline to bid for the expression of interest (EoI) of Jet Airways ends on August 3.

As per the people aware of the development, the resolution professional, Ashish Chawcharia, raised the issue of the disbursal of interim capital for day-to-day affairs. While the Committee of Creditors had approved the amount, it is yet to be disbursed.

Banks under the leadership of SBI had filed petition in NCLT Mumbai in June, after attempts to find buyers outside IBC failed. On the grounds of national importance, NCLT allowed the bankers petition and directed the RP to try and finish the process in three months.

Jet Airways had been facing turbulence since November last year and with crisis deepening, the airline company's management on April 17 finally decided to suspend the operations. Later, bankers tried to find strategic buyers for the airline but failed to find a single bidder.

Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal has been restrained from going abroad as agencies, SFIO and ED, are investigating the airline.