Jet Airways staff gets NCLT sympathy, but no money

Headlines

Apple iPhone fold still a distant dream, company interested in foldable iPad

Delhi-NCR: 1bhk, 2bhk, 3bhk available in these areas at cheap rates, check details

Anil Sharma reveals he took inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9 lakh crore firm plans to compete with Tata’s Zudio, eyes new fashion brand

Mumbai: Indian rock python rescued after scaling 13th floor terrace of Ghatkopar tower, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone fold still a distant dream, company interested in foldable iPad

Delhi-NCR: 1bhk, 2bhk, 3bhk available in these areas at cheap rates, check details

Anil Sharma reveals he taken inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

Weight loss tips: Eat spinach (palak) to shed extra kilos

AI reimagines crossover of Harry Potter and Barbie

9 inspirational messages by Sunny Deol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Anil Sharma reveals he taken inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan reunites with his co-stars after months, fans say 'we want Ali Baba 3'

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Jet Airways staff gets NCLT sympathy, but no money

Despite NCLT's sympathetic view for the staff of the grounded Jet Airways, there is bad news for them. The Committee of Creditors, which met on Thursday, could not approve the funding for payment of staff dues. The bankers, who attended the meeting, said, "We have sympathetic view towards the Jet Airways staff but express our inability to fund at this point of time". The resolution professional (RP) had sought interim capital to pay one month's salary to Jet Airways staff.

article-main
Latest News

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Aug 02, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Despite NCLT's sympathetic view for the staff of the grounded Jet Airways, there is bad news for them. The Committee of Creditors, which met on Thursday, could not approve the funding for payment of staff dues. The bankers, who attended the meeting, said, "We have sympathetic view towards the Jet Airways staff but express our inability to fund at this point of time". The resolution professional (RP) had sought interim capital to pay one month's salary to Jet Airways staff.

Jet Airways employees have claimed total dues of Rs 443 crore. In the intervention application at NCLT Mumbai, the National Company Law Tribunal had directed the resolution professional to consider the request. The NCLT bench had pointed out that "for the survival of Jet Airways employees and their families, it is important to at least transfer one month of salary".

The Committee of Creditors also discussed the evaluation criterion for potential bidders, which will be based on financial strength, bidders experience and the bid amount. The timeline to bid for the expression of interest (EoI) of Jet Airways ends on August 3.

As per the people aware of the development, the resolution professional, Ashish Chawcharia, raised the issue of the disbursal of interim capital for day-to-day affairs. While the Committee of Creditors had approved the amount, it is yet to be disbursed.

Banks under the leadership of SBI had filed petition in NCLT Mumbai in June, after attempts to find buyers outside IBC failed. On the grounds of national importance, NCLT allowed the bankers petition and directed the RP to try and finish the process in three months.

Jet Airways had been facing turbulence since November last year and with crisis deepening, the airline company's management on April 17 finally decided to suspend the operations. Later, bankers tried to find strategic buyers for the airline but failed to find a single bidder.

Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal has been restrained from going abroad as agencies, SFIO and ED, are investigating the airline.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan reunites with his co-stars after months, fans say 'we want Ali Baba 3'

Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

Only woman among the top 50 highest-paid athletes in the world is...

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

Stone pelted at Vande Bharat train in UP’s Agra; Railways lost Rs 55 lakh due to stone pelting cases

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE