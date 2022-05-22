Jet Airways invites application for multiple positions after getting AOC from DGCA, details inside

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

File photo

Jet Airways has started hiring for operational roles as it has invited professionals to apply for multiple positions in the company.

This comes a day after it got Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to resume flight operations. The airline was granted the AOC on Friday after completing two proving flights on May 15 and 17.

We have our AOC, and now we focus on building up the rest of our team as we prepare to resume operations pic.twitter.com/IhAv64nXaC — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 21, 2022

READ | Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: TSLPRB extends last date to apply for 16032 SCT Constable posts

The airline has invited professionals to apply for six positions in the company. The job location for all the advertised positions is Gurugram.

1. Position: Senior Manager – Finance (SAP Specialist)

Role: Implement and transform business. process into SAP

Eligibility: 8-10 years of experience as SAP Consultant (airline experience preferred)

2. Position: Manager (Cargo Operations)

Role: Oversee transformation of cargo operations and environment

Eligibility: 5-7 years of experience in airline cargo operations; understanding of relevant local and global laws/ regulations.

3. Position: Assistant Manager (Cargo Pricing)

Role: Setting Cargo pricing guidelines, developing and driving strategies to deliver cargo revenue targets; preparing a business and industry) marketing plan for cargo to optimize revenue opportunities.

Eligibility: 3-5 years of experience (preferably in airline).

4. Position: Deputy General Manager-Tech Procurement

Role: Develop and execute procurement strategy for aircraft; lead negotiation on all procurement & commercial contracts to ensure continuous availability/supply of tech parts

Eligibility: Minimum of 10 years of experience in Procurement or Supplier Management with an Engineering background (preferably in an airline).

5. Position: DGM/Sr Manager (Schedule Planning and Systems)

Role: Develop and maintain a high-reliability commercial schedule to maximize resource utilization and optimize operational costs; Manage, optimize and maintain the Schedule Management systems.

Eligibility: Graduate or postgraduate with at least 8-10 years of experience. (Airline experience preferred)

6. Position: Executive/Sr. Executive (Network Planning)

Role: Assist in planning the Medium to Long term Route Network in close coordination with various stakeholders and analysis. of various internal and external data sources.

Eligibility: Should possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field of study (Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Operations Research, Business Administration, Science and Engineering). Prior Work Experience in Network Planning/ Scheduling/Crew Scheduling.

READ | Relief for common man: How FM's announcements will impact your finances

Jet Airways had suspended its operations in 2019 after the airline’s then promoters failed to provide liquidity and the insolvency resolution process started for the airline in June 2019.

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the current promoter of Jet Airways, intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter.