Jeff Bezos, world's 4th richest man, earns Rs 130023568950 in one go after...; net worth jumps to Rs...

Jeff Bezos earned the whopping amount days ahead of Amazon’s second-quarter earnings scheduled for July 31.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder, often hits the headlines for several reasons. The 61-year-old billionaire recently earned a whopping amount of Rs 13002 crore (USD 1.5 billion) by offloading 6.6 million shares of Amazon. Reports suggest the transaction took place on July 21 and 22, days ahead of Amazon’s second-quarter earnings scheduled for July 31.

The 61-year-old billionaire offloaded 4.2 million shares worth USD 954 million on July 23 and 24, following the USD 737 million worth sold some time near his Venice wedding in June 2025. In 2024, he sold 75 million Amazon shares worth a handsome USD 13.6 billion.

Jeff Bezos' stake in Amazon

Jeff Bezos still holds 4.6 million shares of Amazon, valued at USD 1 billion. According to a regulatory filing, the former CEO plans to sell up to 25 million shares through the trading plan "intended to satisfy Rule 10b5-1(c)" that ends on May 29, 2026.

Jeff Bezos' net worth

According to Forbes, Bezos is the fourth richest man in the world. He has a net worth of USD 244 billion (Rs 2114406 crore). He stepped down as Amazon CEO to become executive chairman in 2021. He and his ex-wife MacKenzie divorced in 2019 after 25 years of marriage. Bezos transferred a quarter of his then-16 per cent Amazon stake to her.

Jeff Bezos has sold over USD 5.7 billion in Amazon stock between late June and July, including USD 735 million on his wedding day to Lauren Sanchez, under a pre-arranged trading plan. Bezos tied the knot with Lauren Sanchez last month in a lavish wedding. Besides, Bezos owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, an aerospace company developing rockets.