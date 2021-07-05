Jeff Bezos, world’s richest man with USD 200 billion fortune, to quit as Amazon CEO today

World’s richest person Jeff Bezos is set to step down as Amazon CEO today (Monday, July 5), 27 years after he set-up the e-commerce giant. The 57-year-old Bezos has revealed that he will now expand his private space exploration firm, philanthropy and other endeavours. Andy Jassy, who joined Amazon in 1997 as a marketing manager, will take over the charge of Amazon from today. Bezos is the world's first-ever person to amass a USD 200 billion fortune.

It is to be noted that Bezos will still remain executive chairman and Amazon’s biggest shareholder. Jassy led Amazon Web Services (AWS) since it was founded in 2003 and in 2016 he was appointed the CEO of the Amazon Cloud arm in 2016.

In February, Bezos, who succeeded in building an online bookstore into a USD 1.7 trillion technology empire, had announced about his decision to step down as CEO of Amazon. Bezos had then said that he wanted to step down in order to focus on innovations.

Bezos also revealed that he decided to chose the date because July 5 is a sentimental one for him. “It’s the date that Amazon was incorporated in 1994, exactly 27 years ago.”

“Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence. Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition,” Bezos had said.

Notably, AWS recorded a USD 54 billion annualised run rate in March quarter this year.